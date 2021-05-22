North Cross wins VISAA Division II boys lacrosse title on quick turnaround

CHRISTCHURCH — They rode in cars with coaches. They traveled in vehicles with parents.
It was a four-hour-plus ride Saturday from Roanoke County to the shores of the Rappahannock River for the North Cross boys lacrosse team less than 24 hours after Friday’s semifinal victory at home.
No road rust for the Raiders.
North Cross jumped on homestanding Christchurch early and kept its foot on the gas pedal to claim the VISAA Division II state championship for the second time in four years with a 12-6 victory over the Seahorses.
The title capped a 15-2 season for North Cross and gave its senior class a 45-9 record in three years. The Raiders won the 2018 championship and missed the 2020 season because of COVID-19.
North Cross built a 5-2 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 9-3 after the third period.
“They were a good team,” North Cross coach Chris Pollock said. “The goalie was outstanding. But they were gassed. We were running by them. It was hot. It was 91 degrees today. In the first quarter you could just tell.
“We were tired but we weren’t gassed. We weren’t bent over like they were. It’s a testament to our guys. Playing a tough game yesterday, then coming up here four hours.
“We just ran them basically into the ground.”
Ian Cann, David Caldwell and Gabe Zappia each scored three goals for the Raiders, while Hayden Burns had 16 saves in goal.
The North Cross roster included 10 seniors, eight of whom plan to play college lacrosse.
Pollock assembled an ambitious schedule to test his veteran team with a big assist from the school’s administration.
North Cross, which played just two regular-season home games, took three trips into North Carolina for overnight stays when the Raiders played different opponents on back-to-back days.
Parents of players helped transport the team on road trips. The players were able to take their classes virtually while in a hotel.
“Big credit to our parents,” Pollock said. “We had a bus only twice just because we didn’t want to put all these kids on a bus together, and a lot of parents didn’t want their kids on a bus.
“Distance-learning was a big part of it that we were able to travel during the week and not miss school. The administration was willing to work with us just so we could have that experience of playing back-to-back.”
The Raiders also survived positive COVID tests for three players late in the season, forcing the cancellation of three games.
With athletes subject to regular testing, Pollock felt fortunate to make it to the end.
“We wore masks in the beginning to all the games and at practice,” he said. “The boys basically stayed in pods and didn’t really hang out with kids outside their pods. It’s a big dedication to them that they did what they had to do.
“Ten percent of my time was coaching. The rest of it was administration work or making sure these guys were testing or keeping away from each other.”
It paid off Saturday with the third state title in school history, counting a Division III crown in 2010.
“I told the boys we’re road warriors,” Pollock said. “We’ve been doing it all year.”