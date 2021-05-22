North Cross wins VISAA Division II boys lacrosse title on quick turnaround

“We just ran them basically into the ground.”

Ian Cann, David Caldwell and Gabe Zappia each scored three goals for the Raiders, while Hayden Burns had 16 saves in goal.

The North Cross roster included 10 seniors, eight of whom plan to play college lacrosse.

Pollock assembled an ambitious schedule to test his veteran team with a big assist from the school’s administration.

North Cross, which played just two regular-season home games, took three trips into North Carolina for overnight stays when the Raiders played different opponents on back-to-back days.

Parents of players helped transport the team on road trips. The players were able to take their classes virtually while in a hotel.

“Big credit to our parents,” Pollock said. “We had a bus only twice just because we didn’t want to put all these kids on a bus together, and a lot of parents didn’t want their kids on a bus.

“Distance-learning was a big part of it that we were able to travel during the week and not miss school. The administration was willing to work with us just so we could have that experience of playing back-to-back.”