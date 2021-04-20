Northam eases restrictions on cross country meets

There will be no governor restricting the pace of the VHSL cross country championships.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday amended an executive order allowing more competitors on cross country courses at the same time.
As a result, all 68 runners in the six boys and six girls state meets this week will be allowed to run in one pack rather than in two "waves."
Until Monday, there was a cap of no more than 50 runners at a time on the course.
The plan for the Class 3, Class 2 and Class 1 meets at Green Hill Park on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was to have the top five runners on each team and the top two individual finishers frmo each region — 48 runners — starting first, followed by the remaining 20 contestants.
The Class 6, 5 and 4 meets will be run at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg, beginning Thursday.
"That made our life much better," said Tommy Maguire, meet director at Green Hill.
"Originally we had a three-way system in place. Then April 1st when [Northam] opened it up to 50 people at once we had a two-way in place. He gave us special permission to run everybody at once."
There will still be a two-hour gap between each race to clear the course for COVID-19 protocol. The girls meets begin at 1 p.m., followed by the boys at 3:30.
"The girls will be on the course. The girls fans will be on the course," Maguire said. "After the girls race, they'll clear out and the boys fans will show up for the boys race.
"We're not going to do award pictures like we've done in the past. We're just going to put the awards in a bag for the coaches. If they want to go somewhere else in the park and take a picture, we have no control over that."
CLASS 6
At Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg
Thursday, 1 p.m. (girls), 3:30 p.m. (boys)
Boys teams: Ocean Lakes, Oakton, Colonial Forge, West Springfield, James River-Midlothian, Yorktown, Patriot, W.T. Woodson.
Girls teams: Ocean Lakes, Centreville, Battlefield, West Springfield, James River-Midlothian, Herndon, Colonial Forge, James Robinson.
Starting lines: Franklin County's Nathan Atchue qualified after winning the Region 6A title. Addie Shorter represents the Eagles in the girls meet after placing second in the region.
CLASS 5
At Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg
Friday, 1 p.m. (girls), 3:30 p.m. (boys)
Boys teams: Princess Anne, Atlee, Stone Bridge, North Stafford, First Colonial, Glen Allen, Briar Woods, Harrisonburg.
Girls teams: Patrick Henry, Frank Cox, Albemarle, Midlothian, Freedom-South Riding, Princess Anne, Deep Run, Briar Woods.
Starting lines: Patrick Henry's girls finished second behind Albemarle in Region 5D. Allie Sherman and Megan McGinnis were ninth and 10th, respectively, in the region.
CLASS 4
At Oatlands Plantation, Leesburg
Saturday, 1 p.m. (girls), 3:30 p.m. (boys)
Boys teams: Blacksburg, Jefferson Forest, Mechanicsville, Grafton, Loudoun Valley, PH-Ashland, Jamestown, James Wood.
Girls teams: Blacksburg, Jefferson Forest, Hanover, Jamestown, Loudoun Valley, King George, Grafton, Tuscarora.
Starting lines: Loudoun Valley is a perennial boys favorite, while the Vikings girls won in 2019 by 23 points over Blacksburg. Jefferson Forest freshman Zoie Lamanna and Blacksburg's Annika Griggs placed 1-2 in the Region 4D meet. Loudoun Valley's boys won with 17 points in 2019, but their top five finishers were seniors. Blacksburg's Landon Dinkel placed ninth. Jefferson Forest's Timothy Krone edged Dinkel for the Region 4D title.
CLASS 3
At Green Hill Park
Wednesday, 1 p.m. (girls), 3:30 p.m. (boys)
Boys teams: Christiansburg, Lord Botetourt, Western Albemarle, Independence, Tabb, Fort Defiance, Maggie Walker, Lafayette.
Girls teams: Hidden Valley, Christiansburg, Western Albemarle, Maggie Walker, Tabb, Fort Defiance, Warren County, York.
Starting lines: Hidden Valley is a strong contender for the girls team title, along with defending champ Maggie Walker and Western Albemarle, who finished 1-2 last year with the Titans third. Freshman Reese Bradbury and senior Elle Anderson finished 1-2 in the Region 3D girls meet. Christiansburg sophomore Lawson Mecom placed second behind Abingdon's Isaac Thiessen in Region 3D, leading the Blue Demons to the region team title.
CLASS 2
At Green Hill Park
Thursday, 1 p.m. (girls), 3:30 p.m. (boys)
Boys teams: Alleghany, Radford, Union, Luray, Bruton, Lebanon, Madison County, Poquoson.
Girls teams: Radford, Alleghany, Virginia High, Strasburg, Bruton, Central-Wise, Clarke County, Poquoson.
Starting lines: Radford is the defending girls team champion. Glenvar junior Carly Wilkes is a girls favorite after placing fourth in 2019. Floyd County's Zoe Belshan and Radford's Emma Hastings-Crummey were fifth and sixth, respectively, in 2019. Union is the defending boys team champ. Radford's William Hartig and Alleghany's Erik Honaker placed in the top five in 2019. Alleghany looks to challenge for the boys team title after winning Region 2D.
CLASS 1
At Green Hill Park
Friday, 1 p.m. (girls), 3:30 p.m. (boys)
Boys teams: Auburn, Parry McCluer, Castlewood, Galileo, Mathews, Thomas Walker, Altavista, Lancaster.
Girls teams: George Wythe, Auburn, Rural Retreat, Mathews, Grundy, Galileo, Rappahannock, West Point.
Starting lines: Auburn edged Parry McCluer in a tie-breaker in the Region 1D meet. Parry McCluer is the defending team champ. Kensey May won the state title as a sophomore in 2019 at Parry McCluer but she moved with her family to Montana. Morgan Dalton, Kara Temple and Kaleigh Temple finished 1-2-3 in the Region 1C girls meet for George Wythe, which won the 2019 team state title by 49 points over Galileo. Auburn placed third in the girls state meet. Parry McCluer's Trevor Tomlin and George Wythe's Josh Tomiak were 1-2 in Region 1C.
