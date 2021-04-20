Northam eases restrictions on cross country meets

There will be no governor restricting the pace of the VHSL cross country championships.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday amended an executive order allowing more competitors on cross country courses at the same time.

As a result, all 68 runners in the six boys and six girls state meets this week will be allowed to run in one pack rather than in two "waves."

Until Monday, there was a cap of no more than 50 runners at a time on the course.

The plan for the Class 3, Class 2 and Class 1 meets at Green Hill Park on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday was to have the top five runners on each team and the top two individual finishers frmo each region — 48 runners — starting first, followed by the remaining 20 contestants.

The Class 6, 5 and 4 meets will be run at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg, beginning Thursday.

"That made our life much better," said Tommy Maguire, meet director at Green Hill.

"Originally we had a three-way system in place. Then April 1st when [Northam] opened it up to 50 people at once we had a two-way in place. He gave us special permission to run everybody at once."