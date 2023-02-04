Spectators came out in full force to see Radford battle Northside in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School.

The stands were packed, people gawked through the rear doors and the crowd let the officials know every time a call went the other team's way.

After being taken to the wire by Radford, Northside remained undefeated as Mykell Harvey and Cy Hardy helped seal a 50-47 win in overtime.

After Gavin Cormany made a contested jump shot to give the Bobcats (15-2) a 42-40 lead with 2:00 to go in overtime, Harvey made a layup to tie the game at 42. Then Northside got a steal during an inbound play to give the Vikings a 44-42 lead.

“We got a different test and we answered it. That’s the bottom line,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “We trailed a lot of it and not by much, but still you start thinking about things you shouldn't think about when you get in those situations. I thought we just kept trying to play a possession-to-possession game.”

During Radford’s next possession, Hardy stole the ball and scored a euro-step layup to give the Vikings a 46-42 lead with 1:20 to go in overtime.

Cormany, who had 16 points, drove past Hardy and scored a layup with 1:00 left in overtime to cut the lead to 46-44.

“Against a very good team, every possession of a close game means something,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said.

On Northside's ensuing possession, Harvey was fouled after going for a dunk and made both free throws to extend the lead to 48-44.

“We always shoot free throws with like 1:30 [left in practice]," Harvey said. "So when I go out there, it’s nothing to me."

Northside’s Lawrence Cole, who had 13 points, was intentionally fouled by Radford. He made his free throws to extend the Northside lead to 50-44.

“We know that team wanted to beat us, so you know we had to come out with energy,” Cole said.

Radford’s Elijah Kelly, who had 21 points, hit a 3-pointer to cut the Northside lead to 50-47.

Pope said this game was challenging for Northside, but it was helpful.

“When you get a hard test and we’ve had quite a few, they help you grow,” Pope said. “You grow from [these types of games].”