Northside boys basketball coach Bill Pope gets 600th win in rout of Salem

Bill Pope has had a plethora of accomplishments during his illustrious career as head coach of the Northside boys basketball team. On Wednesday night, he added another.

Pope got his 600th career victory.

The visiting Vikings beat Salem 75-44 to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Pope has been the coach of Northside for 37 years.

“[The 600th win] means that you’ve coached a lot of years. You hopefully hit some milestones when you coach as many years as I have,” Pope said. “But you’re still overwhelmed by it because you think [about] how many [of] those wins were fought hard for.”

Pope said there are so many people behind the scenes that helped him accomplish this milestone.

“You start thinking about all the people that have done so much for the program,” Pope said. “So many coaches, players and parents are all the people that help make Northside basketball.”

With four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Northside fans' faces lit up as staff from Northside started to pass out signs with "600" printed on them. The fans held up the signs when the game ended.

“I did not know anything about this,” Pope said. “A player kind of gave me a hint when he asked me about the [600th win]. Then I wondered how he would know.”

Northside sophomore point guard Cy Hardy said it was special to be a part of Pope’s 600th win.

“600, that's a lot of years. That’s a lot of games,” Hardy said. I’m blessed to be a part of that.”

Hardy started the game on fire, scoring or assisting on Northside’s first 12 points. He finished with a game-high 19 points.

“I feel like I had to be aggressive and set the tone early,” Hardy said.

Pope said he didn’t discuss the potential milestone with his players prior to the game because he just wanted to win the game.

“We got off to a great start tonight,” Pope said. “We never talked about the milestone, so we just played hard.”

Salem (6-7) was down by 11 points at halftime after going on a run to end the half.

“We ended the half poorly. But we came to play in the second half,” Pope said.

Northside guard Lawrence Cole was cold in the first half and did not score in that half. But he used his physical frame to score 18 points in the second half.

“We came out sluggish in the first half. So we came into the locker room and talked about it,” Cole said. “We came out with energy and that’s how we [extended our lead].”

Cole believes that the team has to keep being humble even though it won by more than 30 points.

“We gotta keep working. We got some big games coming up,” Cole said.

Mykell Harvey added 12 points for Northside.

Clayton Davidson, who scored 11 points, was Salem’s leading scorer.

Northside’s next game is against William Fleming at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pope said the team has been practicing hard all season and that has translated into wins.

“These guys have done a terrific job. They play so hard for our school and community,” Pope said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”