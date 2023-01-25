Northside boys basketball team wins 17th straight

The Northside boys basketball team is on one of the longest winning streaks in Timesland.

The unbeaten Vikings beat visiting William Fleming 68-58 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 17 games.

“It’s huge [to be still undefeated], but we still have a long way to go because our end goal is to make it to a state championship,” Northside guard DJ Via said. “It feels good to be winning and we are going to keep getting better.”

Lawrence Cole scored 20 points for Northside (17-0, 6-0 Blue Ridge District).

But the Colonels (12-5, 3-3) gave Northside one of its toughest games yet.

Northside had a 54-47 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but Fleming’s defense allowed just two points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.

“They have a great basketball team and that’s why they’re [undefeated],” William Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “But I like the way our guys fought.”

William Fleming guard Jaron Walker, who had seven of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, was the offensive engine during the team’s attempted comeback.

He made a four-point play to cut the Northside lead to 56-54 with 5:33 to go.

Walker later made a tough left-handed layup in traffic to tie the game at 56. He flexed at the Northside bench.

“Well, Jaron is a [good] player and he’s what we are about. [We like] guys that step up in the big moments and perform,” Hardy said. “But overall, we played a very good basketball team and we played hard.”

William Fleming forward Isaac Higgs, who had 15 points, ripped the ball from Northside center Jayden Smith and made a fast-break layup to give the Colonels a 58-56 lead.

But Northside guard Mykell Harvey returned the favor and stole the ball from Walker for a skyscraping dunk to tie the game at 58 with 1:29 left.

Northside guard Cy Hardy was quiet in the first half, only scoring five points because of foul trouble, but Northside coach Bill Pope leaned on him to help close the game out in the fourth quarter.

“I think Cy played great because he had two fouls early,” Pope said. “I wouldn’t have taken him out [in the first quarter] if he didn’t have those fouls. I took a gamble and put him back in at the end of the second quarter, but it paid off because he scored.”

Hardy, who had 14 points, drove past William Fleming guard Miles Wilson and scored a contested layup to give the Vikings a 60-58 lead with 1:03 to go.

William Fleming tried to inbound the ball quickly, but Harvey was too quick. He stole a pass intended for Walker and threw the ball to Hardy.

Hardy got fouled by Higgs and made both free throws to give the Vikings a 62-58 lead with 48.3 seconds to go.

“I’m glad Coach trusted me with the ball and it [helped us] win the game,” Hardy said.

Cole drove to the basket and got fouled twice in the game's closing moments. He made all four free throws.

“I feel like nobody can stop me from going to the basket,” Cole said. “I have that aggressiveness and I’ve always had it. So that’s just my mentality every time I step on the court.”

Northside beats William Fleming, 68-58, at Bill Pope Gym