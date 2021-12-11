Northside boys edge Cave Spring on Crawford's late 3-pointer

Depending on your taste in high school basketball, Northside’s boys and host Cave Spring gave a loud and crowded gymnasium a little bit of everything Friday night.
There was harrowing defense, clutch offense, inside muscle, full court pressure, and a game-winning 3-pointer.
When the last whistle sounded, the Vikings were celebrating Nick Crawford’s killer of a triple with seconds left and a 71-68 thriller of a victory between two of the top Class 3 teams in the state.
Crawford, a sophomore, launched two long-distance shots all night.
“Made them both,” he pointed out.
Indeed, but maybe he wasn’t the first guy Cave Spring’s defenders were looking for when Knights teammate Bryce Cooper failed to finish a three-point play with 11.5 seconds left leaving the score level at 68.
“The great thing about that shot,” Vikings coach Bill Pope said of Crawford’s bomb, “was he was ready to shoot it,”.
Crawford was certainly poised to pull the trigger. There was ample reason for his preparedness, he indicated.
“Coach says if you’re open, shoot,” he said.
Fact was, that shot really worked into the Knights last-second plans until it went in.
“We wanted to make them shoot a jumper at the end,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “It was a highly contested shot. I can’t wait to see it on film. Hats off to him. He made a great shot.”
What rallies there were throughout the game. Northside (3-0) opened up a 7-0 lead right out of the gate. The Knights responded with its first wicked trapping press and ended up holding the Vikings to one second quarter field goal and two in the last 9 minutes 5 seconds of the half.
Cave Spring, which bothered the Vikings with its size all evening, fashioned an 11-0 run in the second on the way to a 10-point advantage. Northside closed to 28-23 at halftime.
“We were uncharacteristically making bad decisions before we could regroup a little bit,” Pope said.
The Vikings came alive after the break behind point guard Sidney Webb, who was all over the floor while scoring 17 points.
“He was at the heartbeat of everything we did,” Pope said.
“I feel like I can bring the defensive energy and that’s where I can help our team the most,” Webb said.
Northside was a different team in the third and fourth.
“Just really fantastic execution,” Pope said. “We shot well and passed well.”
Northside had fashioned a 59-44 lead by the time Webb completed conversion of a three-point play with 5:20 left. Then it was Cave Spring’s turn to crank up the heat. The Knights forced seven turnovers with their press in the closing minutes to erase the deficit and draw even near the end.
“They’re a real physical team,” Webb said. “The refs were letting us play tonight. We were rushing it. They got in our heads right there.”
Ayrion Journiette led the Vikes with 22 points iuncluding a couple of 3s. Kai Logan had seven of his 12 points in the second half.
As for the Knights, Stark Jones had three of their seven triples, all in the second half, and finished with a game-high 26 points. Owyn Dawyot added two more triples and 18 points. Dylan Saunders made five of six foul shots on the way to 11 points.
“That game felt like a state final,” Gruse said. “Cave Spring and Northside have played a lot of great games the past eight years.”