Northside boys edge Cave Spring on Crawford's late 3-pointer

“We wanted to make them shoot a jumper at the end,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “It was a highly contested shot. I can’t wait to see it on film. Hats off to him. He made a great shot.”

What rallies there were throughout the game. Northside (3-0) opened up a 7-0 lead right out of the gate. The Knights responded with its first wicked trapping press and ended up holding the Vikings to one second quarter field goal and two in the last 9 minutes 5 seconds of the half.

Cave Spring, which bothered the Vikings with its size all evening, fashioned an 11-0 run in the second on the way to a 10-point advantage. Northside closed to 28-23 at halftime.

“We were uncharacteristically making bad decisions before we could regroup a little bit,” Pope said.

The Vikings came alive after the break behind point guard Sidney Webb, who was all over the floor while scoring 17 points.

“He was at the heartbeat of everything we did,” Pope said.

“I feel like I can bring the defensive energy and that’s where I can help our team the most,” Webb said.

Northside was a different team in the third and fourth.