Northside boys season ends at hands of Abingdon

"But this is unreal, literally. Most people aren't going to believe me, but I knew we were going to be here. The way we work, I knew this was coming."

Thacker had everything to do with this win, scoring a game-high 27 points after hitting 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 12 free throws. He had 13 points in the final period, easing Abingdon to the finish line.

Senior backcourt running mate Chase Hungate was just as vital, displaying too much quickness and strength for the Vikings, scoring 22 points after making 8 of 11 floor attempts and 6 of 8 free throws.

"When Chase plays well I feel like that's when we're at our best," Thacker said. "Because he can score in so many ways. He's a really good athlete and so he helped us on the defensive side of the floor, too. He was really big for us."

Hungate scored on three downhill layups and two free throws to help Abingdon gain the upper hand over the last half of the third quarter, with the Falcons holding on to a precarious 30-29 lead.

Hungate's eight-point spurt, combined with back-to-back 3-pointers from Thacker and senior Jake O'Quinn, plus an inside hoop from 6-foot-9 sophomore Evan Ramsey, suddenly left the Falcons leading 46-34 with eight minutes to play.