Northside boys season ends at hands of Abingdon

ABINGDON -- Some new faces have helped change the boys basketball culture at Abingdon, but it was a couple of veterans who propelled the Falcons to a win over Northside on Saturday night.
Playing for a rare VHSL state semifinal berth, the Falcons punched their ticket and claimed the Region 3D championship in the process with a 72-59 home-floor ousting of the previously unbeaten Vikings.
Abingdon (13-1) is in the final four for the first time since 1964-65 when the Falcons competed in Group 2.
While Northside claimed the Class 3 championship two years ago, Abingdon has never been known as a state basketball threat.
Until now.
"We're trying to change that trajectory," said second-year head coach Aaron Williams, who also coached Class 1 J.I. Burton to a pair of state semifinals. "These guys are playing for their legacy. They know that."
Abingdon senior Jake Thacker envisioned such a moment, even for a program which barely reached .500 at 13-12 a year ago.
The Falcons defeated Hidden Valley, Cave Spring and Northside to win the region title.
"We knew when we were freshmen that we were going to go through some growing pains, but we also knew it would all pay off one day," the 6-foot-1 Falcon point guard said. "We knew this year was coming and we've wanted this our whole life. We've worked really hard to get here.
"But this is unreal, literally. Most people aren't going to believe me, but I knew we were going to be here. The way we work, I knew this was coming."
Thacker had everything to do with this win, scoring a game-high 27 points after hitting 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and 10 of 12 free throws. He had 13 points in the final period, easing Abingdon to the finish line.
Senior backcourt running mate Chase Hungate was just as vital, displaying too much quickness and strength for the Vikings, scoring 22 points after making 8 of 11 floor attempts and 6 of 8 free throws.
"When Chase plays well I feel like that's when we're at our best," Thacker said. "Because he can score in so many ways. He's a really good athlete and so he helped us on the defensive side of the floor, too. He was really big for us."
Hungate scored on three downhill layups and two free throws to help Abingdon gain the upper hand over the last half of the third quarter, with the Falcons holding on to a precarious 30-29 lead.
Hungate's eight-point spurt, combined with back-to-back 3-pointers from Thacker and senior Jake O'Quinn, plus an inside hoop from 6-foot-9 sophomore Evan Ramsey, suddenly left the Falcons leading 46-34 with eight minutes to play.
A couple of 3-balls from Thacker and Ethan Gibson helped make it a 56-40 game with 5:23 left to play, and it was all over for Northside (10-1).
The Vikings got 26 points from Ayrion Journiette, but the junior had little help.
"Abingdon did a really good job," said Bill Pope, the 35-year veteran head coach of Northside. "Coach Williams has a nice team with all of the positions filled nicely, including the center spot, which is unusual in today's game.
"We got into early foul trouble and we just couldn't get out of it, and that really changes how you think and play and even who you're able to put on the floor. I'm not making excuses, but those are the facts. We had to play a little differently tonight and we just couldn't get it done."
NORTHSIDE (10-1)
Journiette 11 2-3 26, Cole 5 0-0 10, Slash 0 0-0 0, Foley 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Vanore 1 2-2 5, Bishop 1 2-2 4, Webb 0 0-0 0, Leftwich 0 0-0 0, Abshire 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 6-7 59.
ABINGDON (15-1)
Thacker 6 10-12 27, O'Quinn 2 0-0 5, Hungate 8 6-8 22, Gibson 1 0-0 3, Ramsey 5 1-2 11, Carter 2 0-0 4, Kilgore 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 17-22 72.
Northside;9;17;8;25;--;59
Abingdon;13;15;18;26;--;72
3-point goals -- Northside 5 (Journiette 2, Abshire 2, Vanore), Abingdon 7 (Thacker 5, O'Quinn, Gibson). Total fouls -- Northside 22, Abingdon 13. Fouled out -- Slash, Foley.