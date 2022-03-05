Northside boys survive Spotswood in OT; Staunton River girls fall

PENN LAIRD -- Northside overcame a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and force overtime and the Vikings held on in the final minute of to take a 58-56 victory Friday night over Spotswood in a VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinal.

Points were hard to come by in the first half as the host Trailblazers held an 18-16 lead at the break.

The Vikings struggled against the Spotswood zone defense in the first half and the troubles continued in the third quarter.

“It’s funny because we’ve really handled zones pretty well,” veteran head coach Bill Pope said. “We knew we would see some zone. We didn’t know how much, but we were ready for it. I’m not sure Spotswood planned to play that much zone, but we were struggling so much, they stuck with it."

Spotswood got the ball in its best player’s hands in the third quarter and guard Carmelo Pacheco delivered.

Pacheco scored nine points in the quarter and his driving bucket late in the quarter gave the home team its biggest lead, 36-27. Lawrence Cole scored for the Vikings, but Spotswood’s Jackson Li answered with a bucket to put the Blazers up 38-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Northside found its offense to start the final quarter. Mykell Harvey scored on the break and Sidney Webb and Cy Hardy knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers as the Vikings trimmed the nine-point deficit to 38-37 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.

“You know, sometimes you make a shot and see one go in and then shots just start falling,” said Pope.

Another 3-pointer from Webb gave the Vikings their first lead since they were up 13-12 early in the second period. Webb’s 3-pointer made it 40-38, but Pacheco came back with two straight hoops to put the Blazers up 42-40.

Rayne Dean powered inside and his bucket gave Spotswood a 44-42 lead. Webb then drilled another 3-pointer and the Vikings led 45-44 with 1:04 left to play.

Pacheco had a chance to put the Blazers back on top from the foul line, but after making his first foul shot to tie the score, he left the second shot short, giving Northside a chance to hold for the last shot. With the clock winding down, Webb momentarily lost his dribble, but he regained the handle and fired a pass cross court to Harvey whose shot from the block was too hard off the glass as the teams headed for overtime tied at 45.

Northside took a five-point lead with 1:01 left in the OT, but the Vikings had to survive the final seconds to claim the win.

Webb was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three foul shots and Hardy scored on a driving layup for a 55-50 Vikings’ lead.

Pacheco scored the next four points and his three-point play with 39 seconds left pulled Spotswood to within one 55-54. Hardy hit two crucial foul shots with 27.2 seconds left, but Dean responded with two big free throws with 14.9 seconds to go, keeping the Vikings lead at one, 57-56.

Spotswood fouled Hardy who made the second of two free throws with 10.9 seconds on the clock. Pacheco had a chance to put the Blazers in the lead when pulled up for a long 3-pointer, but his shot bounced off the back off the rim and Northside’s Jayden Smith came down with the rebound. Smith was fouled with 1.9 seconds on the clock and he missed both foul shots but a desperation heave by Pacheco from just beyond halfcourt was off target as Northside escaped with the narrow 58-56 victory.

Webb led Northside with 19 points and Aryion Journiette added 17.

The Vikings will play at Cave Spring on Monday in a state semifinal.

“From where I was, that 3-pointer from Pacheco looked pretty good,” said Pope. “We just feel fortunate to get the victory tonight,” Pope said. “Spotswood deserved to win just as much as we did.”

NORTHSIDE (23-5)

Abshire 1 0-0 3, Journiette 8 0-2 17, Smith 1 0-0 2, Harvey 1 2-4 4, Anthony 1 0-0 2, Webb 5 6-8 19, Cole 2 0-3 4, Hardy 1 4-6 7. Totals 20 12-25 58.

SPOTSWODO

Car.Pacheco 11 3-5 27, Cam.Pacheco 2 1-2 5, Bellamy 1 0-0 2, Dean 6 4-6 16, Hardin 2 0-2 4, Li 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-15 56.

Northside;9;7;11;18;13;--;58

Spotswood;9;9;18;9;11;--;56

Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58

In the Class quarterfinal, Spotswood guard Zoli Khalil scored a school-record 41 points to carry the Trailblazers to a 66-58 win over Staunton River that ended the Golden Eagles' season.

Hhalil got off to a hot start, scoring her team’s first 10 points, leading the hosts to a 16-12 lead after one quarter.

Staunton River guard Jeni Levine scored seven points in the second quarter as Staunton River stayed in touch, trailing by just a point, 28-27 at the half.

Levine and Emily Creasey combined for 12 third-quarter as the Golden Eagles continued to stay close, trailing by just four points, 45-41, heading into the final quarter.

Khalil, a 6-foot guard, used her size and ball-handling skills to continuously penetrate the Golden Eagles defense. When she wasn’t scoring on a variety of moves in the paint, she was finding her way to the foul line.

Staunton River had no answer for Khalil in the final quarter as she scored all 21 of Spotswood’s points.

Two free throws by Staunton River’s Levine with 55.4 seconds left had the visitors within four points, 58-54.

From that point, Spotswood kept the ball in Khalil’s hands and she made 8-of-10 free throws down the stretch to secure the 66-58 victory.

Levine turned in a stellar effort in her final high school game, leading the Eagles with 23 points.

STAUNTON RIVER (25-2)

Hamren 2 2-2 8, Jones 1 3-4 6, Creasey 5 0-3 10, J.Levine 7 8-11 23, C.Levine 2 0-0 5, Farr 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 15-22 58.

SPOTSWOOD

Khalil 10 21-25 42, Doss 2 0-0 4, Brady 3 1-2 7, Jones 2 0-0 4, Morris 1 0-0 3, Good 1 1-1 3, Joyner 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 23-28 66.

Staunton River;12;15;14 17;--;58

Spotswood;16;12;17;21;--;66