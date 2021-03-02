Northside football program shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19

Northside High School has suspended all football team activities — including two scheduled games — until March 15 because of five positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
Northside's football program reported on its Facebook page Tuesday that a "person associated with the football team" showed coronavirus symptoms Sunday. Subsequently, the team was not allowed to conduct practice Monday.
By 8 p.m. Monday night, five positive cases related to the team were identified, according to the school.
Friday's scheduled game against Glenvar and the March 12 game against William Fleming have been postponed.
Northside played at Franklin County on Thursday, losing its season opener 28-14.
Because the game was played outside the 48-hour window for contact tracing, Franklin County's program will not be affected by Northside's initial positive case.
Statement released on Northside High School football program's Facebook page:
"The Northside High School football program is temporarily pausing all team activities. The decision has been made as a result of positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the program. The first positive person associated with the football team began showing symptoms on Sunday, February 28. The 48 hour window for contract tracing, as dictated by the Roanoke & Alleghany Health Department, did not include the game with Franklin County on Thursday, February 25.
The Roanoke & Alleghany Health Department was notified on Monday, March 1 as the school began contact tracing. The football program was not allowed to hold practice on Monday. By 8:00 p.m. on Monday it had been reported that there were five positive COVID-19 cases related to the football program. The following message was sent out Monday night through the team notification app: “Due to the possibility of COVID exposures, we are asking all members of the football team to stay at home from school, 3/2/21. The nurse will contact a parent tomorrow with more information”.
The nurse will continue with the contact tracing today. The program rosters have been sent to the Roanoke & Alleghany Health Department for them to conduct follow-up tracing. The projected date for the return to activity for the Northside High football program will be Monday, March 15."