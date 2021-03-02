Northside football program shut down for two weeks because of COVID-19

The Roanoke & Alleghany Health Department was notified on Monday, March 1 as the school began contact tracing. The football program was not allowed to hold practice on Monday. By 8:00 p.m. on Monday it had been reported that there were five positive COVID-19 cases related to the football program. The following message was sent out Monday night through the team notification app: “Due to the possibility of COVID exposures, we are asking all members of the football team to stay at home from school, 3/2/21. The nurse will contact a parent tomorrow with more information”.