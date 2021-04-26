Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr. awaits NFL Draft

Chad Reuter of NFL.com predicted in his mock draft last week that Basham will be taken by Buffalo in the second round with the 35th overall pick.

Will Basham be disappointed if he goes in the second round instead of the first?

"Just the opportunity to get there [to the NFL], that's all I really care about," he said.

Basham, whose nickname is "Boogie," said he has talked to every NFL team this month via video conferences but has "no clue" who will pick him.

Basham said he turned down an NFL invitation to attend the draft in Cleveland in person.

Instead, Basham and his friends and family plan to watch the draft from the New York office building of Basham's agency. Basham signed with agent Tyler Urban of Roc Nation, the agency founded by Jay-Z.

"We're just a few days from the draft. I just can't believe it," Crystal Basham said. "I've got to stay off social media. I'm always clicking the Google button.

"I'm just nervous. It's a long time coming."

Basham and his parents will head to New York on Tuesday, along with two of Basham's former Northside teammates and another Roanoke pal.