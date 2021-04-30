Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest drafted by Buffalo

"Boogie" is bound for Buffalo.
Former Northside High School and Wake Forest star Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. was chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the 29th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night,
The defensive end was the 61st overall pick in the seven-round draft. He was the fourth-to-the-last pick of the second round.
Basham became the first graduate of a Timesland high school to be taken in one of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft since former Jefferson Forest and Virginia Tech standout Jake Grove went to Oakland in the second round in 2004.
The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham became the first Timesland graduate to be chosen in the NFL Draft since his third cousin Tarell Basham, a former Franklin County High School and Ohio University standout, was taken by Indianapolis in the third round in 2017. Tarell Basham played for the New York Jets last season and signed with Dallas last month.
As a sophomore, Carlos Basham started for Northside’s 2013 Group 3A state championship team.
He made the All-Timesland first team as a junior and senior. He was also named the Group 3A player of the year as a senior.
Basham verbally committed to Wake the summer before his senior year of high school. He picked the Demon Deacons over Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Maryland.
He started for the Demon Deacons as a third-year sophomore in 2018, when he had 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks.
Basham made the All-ACC first team in 2019. He ranked second in the ACC that year with 11 sacks — the second-best single-season total in Wake history. He also ranked second in the ACC in tackles for loss (18) and forced fumbles (three).
After mulling over whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or to return to Wake for his senior season, Basham decided in December 2019 that he needed one more season in college to try to accomplish his goal of being a first-round pick.
Basham had 28 tackles, five sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and one forced fumble for Wake (4-5) in seven games as a fifth-year senior last fall. His streak of 23 straight games with a tackle for loss ended in a Halloween win at Syracuse.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, so he missed the team's Dec. 12 game at Louisville. He opted out of Wake's bowl game.
Basham was invited last fall to play in the Senior Bowl — the top showcase game for NFL prospects. He did well in the practices leading up to the Jan. 30 game in Mobile, Alabama, but opted not to play in the game itself.
Basham was invited to the NFL combine, but the combine did not feature in-person workouts or interviews this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Basham did take part in the combine's in-person medical tests in Indianapolis.