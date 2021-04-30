Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest drafted by Buffalo

He started for the Demon Deacons as a third-year sophomore in 2018, when he had 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks.

Basham made the All-ACC first team in 2019. He ranked second in the ACC that year with 11 sacks — the second-best single-season total in Wake history. He also ranked second in the ACC in tackles for loss (18) and forced fumbles (three).

After mulling over whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or to return to Wake for his senior season, Basham decided in December 2019 that he needed one more season in college to try to accomplish his goal of being a first-round pick.

Basham had 28 tackles, five sacks, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and one forced fumble for Wake (4-5) in seven games as a fifth-year senior last fall. His streak of 23 straight games with a tackle for loss ended in a Halloween win at Syracuse.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, so he missed the team's Dec. 12 game at Louisville. He opted out of Wake's bowl game.

Basham was invited last fall to play in the Senior Bowl — the top showcase game for NFL prospects. He did well in the practices leading up to the Jan. 30 game in Mobile, Alabama, but opted not to play in the game itself.