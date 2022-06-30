Northside grad scores 1st MLS match-winner

Northside High School graduate and former Virginia Tech standout Daniel Pereira scored his first career match-winning goal in MLS on Thursday night, leading visiting Austin FC to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC.
Pereira, who missed his team’s most recent match with a red card suspension, subbed on in the 60th minute of a scoreless game. Two minutes later, he took possession well outside the box and belted a curling shot that glanced off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal.
The top overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Pereira made 25 appearances as a rookie that year. He scored his first MLS goal this season on April 30, equalizing in the first half of a 2-1 victory over Houston.