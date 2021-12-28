Northside Invitational: Blacksburg tops Byrd, LCA nips Auburn, Christiansburg, Northside roll

Matthew Joyce has been playing basketball at Blacksburg High School for a long time.

How long?

“I know all the refs,” the senior said.

A four-year varsity veteran, the 6-foot-2 Joyce provided a steady hand Tuesday as Blacksburg was minus two starting guards in the opening round of the Northside Invitational at Northside High School.

Joyce scored a game-high 27 points while shifting over to the point guard spot as Blacksburg took a 76-65 victory over William Byrd.

“I slid over and had to take over more handling the ball,” Joyce said. “This game with those two guards out, I knew I was going to have to shoot more shots and get other guys involved with passing.”

Blacksburg (5-1) went inside to sturdy 6-foot-5 Owen Walters, who scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to keep Byrd at arm’s length.

Keegan Appea added 11 in the paint for the Bruins, while Alex Trexell scored 10.

“We’ve got a real athletic team, but we don’t have that big strong, heavy guy that can hold down the paint,” first-year William Byrd coach Brad Greenway said.

Blacksburg coach Doug Day is happy the Bruins have Joyce, who helped the Bruins reach the 2021 Region 4D final.

“Matt’s a competitor. He’s a hard-nosed kid. He’s been in every kind of game since he was a freshman,” Day said. “We knew that he would step up to the plate tonight.

“He sees the floor extremely well and he shoots the ball well too. He’s the full-package deal.”

Byrd (2-7) was minus starting point guard Trevor Ruble, but senior forward Camden Richardson picked up the slack with 21 points including two high-flying dunks.

“He’s a freak athlete,” Greenway said. “He works really hard. He loves basketball, it’s his only sport.”

The Terriers got 32 points from their bench as freshman Isaiah Board scored 15 and fellow ninth-grader Hayden Eads had 11.

It did not add up to a win for a Byrd, whose early schedule also has included Cave Spring, Lord Botetourt and Glenvar.

“We’re playing really good teams now,” Greenway said. “That’s our sixth loss to a one-loss team. The guys are playing hard. We’ve got to stop having those two or three minutes where things come unglued.”

In Wednesday’s semifinal, Blacksburg will meet Liberty Christian, a 74-73 winner over Auburn despite 40 points by Eagles guard Ethan Millirons.

Christiansburg will face host Northside in the other semifinal.

The Blue Demons stopped Brookville 67-56, while Northside defeated Rockbridge County 100-37.

LCA remained unbeaten by the length of Millirons’ big toe.

The Auburn sharpshooter scored 40 points and broke a school record with nine 3-pointers, but the total could have been higher had his toe not been on the 3-point line on a long shot in the waning minutes.

As it was, two free throws by LCA’s Landon Etzel with eight seconds to play left Millirons’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“He’s the real deal,” LCA coach Paul Redgate said of the 6-foot-2 Auburn guard. “For the most part, I was pleased with the way we guarded him.

“The kid just came out and made some tough shots. You could tell he was in a groove. He was as confident as I’ve seen in this area in a while. He put on a display tonight for sure.”

Millirons earned MVP honors earlier this month for Auburn (2-4) in the Eagles’ division in the KSA Events Classic in Florida.

He came to Roanoke County looking for more.

“That’s the best we’ve played all year,” said Millirons, who signed with Division II St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.). “This is the best team we’ve played all year.”

Sebastian Akins scored 25 points to lead LCA (8-0).

Christiansburg was powered by 6-foot-7 Jacob Moles with 20 points and 6-foot-2 Austin Purcell with 19.

The two seniors have helped the Blue Demons to a 5-4 December record.

“They’ve been working at it,” Christiansburg coach Mike Hunter said. “It’s their senior year. They have to step up.

“They had that good group in front of them [in 2020-21]. It’s just their time. That’s what we strive for, making sure they love every moment of it.”

The Blue Demons will have a challenge Wednesday against host Northside.

“We’re still learning,” Hunter said. “I think we can be right there in the middle of the pack with a 4 or 5 seed in [Region 3D].

Northside built a 59-15 halftime lead and was up 87-31 after three quarters in routing Rockbridge County in the nightcap.

Sidney Webb led the Vikings (7-1) with 19 points, while Ayrion Journiette added 12.

Keswick Owens scored 12 for Rockbridge (3-6).

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.