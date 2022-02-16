Northside puts Fleming to the test in Blue Ridge boys final, but Colonels prevail

For 6 minutes and 59 seconds of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament final Wednesday, the William Fleming side of the scoreboard showed ‘0.’

Junior forward Elijah Mitchell turned that zero into hero.

Mitchell fired in a game-high 26 points and sophomore Jaron Walker added 16 as Fleming won the district tournament for the second time in a row and with a 52-49 victory over visiting Northside.

Fleming (20-3) blew the Vikings off the floor two weeks ago in a regular-season game, but this time Northside showed up with an intense first-quarter defensive effort that held the Colonels without a point for nearly the entire period.

“They played way harder than us,” Mitchell said of Northside’s early effort. “The second half, we just had to turn our intensity up.”

Mitchell and Walker got the job done, scoring Fleming’s first 19 points of the third quarter to turn a 20-14 halftime deficit into a 33-27 lead.

The 6-foot-3 Mitchell scored in a variety of ways.

He closed the first half with a deep 3-pointer. He opened the third quarter with a low-post move, followed by another 3-pointer.

The powerful forward added a leaner in the lane while being fouled and converted the free throw.

Mitchell added another deep 3-pointer from the wing and closed the quarter with a three-point play after a stickback for a 40-31 lead.

“He’s really good down low and he’s got a great shot from the perimeter,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “He can put it on the floor. He’s a really tough guard, but I thought we did a great job on him.”

Mitchell and Northside’s Ayrion Journiette were named Blue Ridge co-players of the year and it was the Vikings senior who scored seven of his 15 points to help his team have a shot down the stretch.

With guard Lawrence Cole adding six of his 15 in the fourth quarter, Northside (20-4) cut Fleming’s lead to two points three times, including 49-47 after Journiette’s reverse layup with 22.3 seconds to play.

Northside had a chance to tie, but Cole missed a highly contested shot and Isaac Higgs rebounded for the Colonels and was fouled.

Higgs made one of two free throws for a 52-49 lead, giving the Vikings one last chance to tie.

The play went to Journiette, but his 3-pointer from the left of the key bounced off the rim and rolled out of bounds with 1.8 seconds to play, sealing Northside’s third loss to Fleming this season.

“He can definitely make that shot,” Pope said. “Honestly, when he shot it I thought it was in. He got a good release on it.”

Fleming coach Mickey Hardy was confident that his team would withstand the slow start in the 32-minute game.

Despite Fleming’s early dry spell, Northside led just 7-4 at the end of the first quarter.

“It’s just nerves, the crowd, the thought of playing for a championship, wanting to win,” Hardy said. “I think both teams settled down and started playing ball.”

“We just came out with more fire. We had to meet their intensity. I told our guys, ‘You don’t think these guys are going to come across Peters Creek and not be ready to play? They were. They were playing at a high level. We had to step up and we did step up.”

Northside will enter the Region 3D tournament as the No. 2 seed with a quarterfinal game at home next week.

Fleming has a more pressing concern, a third game against Patrick Henry at PH on Friday in an elimination game in the first round of the Region 5D sub-region.

Fleming’s 2021 season ended on the Patriots’ floor in the region final.

“We’ll take it across town and see what happens,” Hardy said. “That Fleming-PH rivalry, you can toss the records out the window and the championships out the window.

“It’s going to be a ballgame.”

