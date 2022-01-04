Northside rallies just in time to turn back Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE — Northside's boys basketball team had played four times and had even squeezed in some practice time since Lord Botetourt had last played a game.

Yet it was the Vikings on Tuesday night who seemed to be dusting off the New Year's cobwebs when the two Blue Ridge District rivals met up for the first time in the 2021-22 season.

"We were just looking for something," Northside coach Billy Pope said. "Some kind of combination that would work for us."

The Vikings found the right mix just in time, opening the fourth quarter with a big run on the way to a 69-62 win over the Cavaliers in front of a spirited crowd at Lord Botetourt High School.

Beginning with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Kai Logan to the end of the third quarter, Northside (10-1, 1-1) outscored Botetourt (5-3, 0-1) 19-6 over a 5-minute stretch that reversed momentum in a game that had been controlled by the Cavaliers for most of the first three quarters.

"It started with our defense," Northside's Ayrion Journiette said. "We got a lot of clutch steals, and then got some fast-break points in transition. The defense starts the offense."

During Northside's run, Lord Botetourt turned the ball over four times and made just one of seven field goal attempts. Journiette scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including seven of the Vikings' last eight field goals.

"I started attacking more, getting to the (basket) more," Journiette said. "Then after I made a few layups, I started to get more confidence, and my outside shots started falling then."

Northside also got 18 points from Lawrence Cole and 11 from Cam Abshire.

Pope, whose team had won its last four games (all at home) by an average of 42 points, was dealing with road game conditions for the first time in nearly a month. He said the play of the Cavaliers assured that it was going to be a difficult night.

"They did a nice job with all of their stuff and it's tough here," Pope said. "You're over here, it's a really great crowd for them ... and it's their home court. We had to keep looking for something."

Botetourt, which last played on Dec. 21 (a 64-58 loss to Blacksburg), did not show signs of layoff fatigue in the early going, even though the team had dealt with some down time due to health-related issues and also had practice canceled on Monday due to the weather. The Cavs nevertheless led by as many as seven points in the first quarter and hit six first-half 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Cavs' defense forced four Northside turnovers in the first quarter and held the Vikings scoreless for more than 5 minutes in the middle of the period.

"We were playing tough against the ball and making sure they didn't get a lot of touches in the paint," said Botetourt's Conner Tilley, who scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers. "We were also making shots early."

The Cavaliers led by two after the first quarter, and then gradually added to their advantage over the next two quarters. The lead was five at the half and got as big as 11 points when a basket by Jackson Crawford gave LB a 44-33 lead with 2:21 to play in the third quarter.

The lead was still 10 points with under a minute to play in the period, but then the Vikings started to close the gap.

"Down the stretch, we couldn't get those easy shots," Tilley said. "We started to get weaker with the ball and their defense started to pick up."

Joining Tilley in double figures for Lord Botetourt was Crawford, who led the Cavs with 18 points, and Ashton Bramblett added 12. And while giving up a double-figure lead in a district game is not the best way to end the holiday break, Botetourt coach Andrew Hart found plenty of positives. That's important since the Cavaliers have seven games scheduled over 14 days, beginning on Friday, when they host Radford.

"I knew we would come out and play the way we were capable of playing, and we definitely did that," Hart said. "We got a little bit tired in the fourth quarter and struggled to guard like we did in the earlier parts of the game. That was pretty much the difference.

"It was just one or two plays here and there that made the difference in the last two minutes."