Northside rolls to 7th straight tournament title with victory over Blacksburg

The key to seven straight titles was a smashing opening flurry.

Northside overpowered Blacksburg with an opening flurry then kept playing hard and fast the rest of the way to an 85-68 victory in the final of the Northside Invitational Tournament on Thursday night.

That made it seven in a row for the Vikings in these events, not to mention 9-1 this season.

“Seven straight, we are very proud of that,” Northside coach Bill Pope said.

Lawrence Cole made seven straight free throws and added four field goals in the opening two periods as the home team raced out to a 19-point halftime lead. Cole made nine of 10 foul shots while finishing with 23 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers.

Ayrion Journiette made all four of his foul shots and had 20 points.

Cy Hardy, a freshman, came off the bench to chip in 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Vikings held off Blacksburg during the second quarter.

With Alex Trexell scoring eight of his 13 first half points, the Bruins rallied for 21 second-quarter points to leave their deficit at 51-32 entering the second half.

The Bruins had been the beneficiary of a 14-minute drought in the first quarter of its 51-26 semifinal victory over Lynchburg Christian, but there was no such luck against the swift-footed Vikings, who measured their dry spells in seconds.

Blacksburg (7-2) remained competitive in the second half but never were able to whittle their deficit to double figures.

“They have great shooters,” Pope said.

Trexell had five of the Bruins’ eight 3s and finished with 21 points, Owen Walters added 14, and Sam Davis had 10.

Journiette was the tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by Northside’s Sidney Webb, Blacksburg’s Matt Joyce, Trexell, Cole, and Walters.

“Northside has an athletic, well-coached team and we dug too deep a hole in the first half to get of,” said Blacksburg coach Doug Day, whose team was short three starters. “I was proud of how they battled in the second half.”

Liberty Christian 68, Christiansburg 60, OT

Landon Etzel scored nine of his 17 points in the closing period and overtime and Hanson Harris and Sebastian Akins teamed for six of LCA’s eight 3-pointers in a 68-60 victory over Christiansburg in the third-place game.

Harris scored a game-high 25 points and Akins added 20 as LCA bounced back from its first defeat of the season after starting 9-0.

Christiansburg trailed the whole game until Austin Purcell and Tyrique Taylor got hot in the fourth quarter.

Purcell had three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth on the way to 16 points, and Taylor had six of his 22 as the two of them accounted for 15 of the team’s last 19 points in regulation.

That was a last gasp for the Blue Demons, who sputtered through the extra period while only scoring two points.

William Byrd 65, Brookville 55

Isaiah Board came off the bench with four of the Terriers’ nine 3 pointers and Camden Richardson scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half as Byrd prevailed 65-55 in a consolation game.

Board scored 14 points with two of his 3s coming in each half. Garrett Hendrick and Ethan Hairston combined for 18 points with Hairston’s entire nine coming in the fourth quarter. Byrd went 9 for 13 at the free-throw line in the 21-point final period to salvage a 10-for-20 team total.

The Bees were led by Tayshaun Butler, who scored 16 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Bishop Harvey added 13 and combined with Butler on an 8-for-8 afternoon at the stripe. First-year Brookville coach Cameron Shepherd is a Byrd graduate.

Auburn 71, Rockbridge County 41

All but one of the Eagles scored and they led throughout while turning the consolation game into a blowout with a 24-point third quarter.

Ethan Millirons led all scorers with 18 points to finish with 80 in the three-game event. Four other Eagles — Samuel Duncan, Michael Wilson, Nick Millirons, and Jaxson Warren — added nine each.

The Millirons brothers and Warren combined to go 5 for 5 from the free-throw line as the Eagles sank seven of 11 collectively. Warren had two of Auburn’s four 3-point field goals.