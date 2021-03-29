Northside tops Byrd for first win as Webb leads comeback with three TD passes

After what Northside's football program has endured so far this season, a two-day delay due to weather was apparently easy to handle for the Vikings.
Northside quarterback Sidney Webb threw for three touchdowns and ran for an additional one as the Vikings pulled away with 22 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 28-13 victory on the road over William Byrd on Monday night.
The victory was the first of the season for Northside (1-2), which along had to deal with pauses to all football activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program earlier in the year.
“We’ve been shut down for a total of five weeks with two different shutdowns, but these kids handled everything greatly,” Northside head coach Scott Fisher.
The Vikings were thrown another curveball Saturday when their game with Byrd was suspended with no score early in the second quarter because of dangerous weather.
Northside, however, wasted little time getting its offense going Monday’s when Webb connected with receiver Quentin Slash on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 nearly midway through the second quarter.
It appeared that score might hold until halftime, but the Terriers reached the end zone when quarterback Dylan Hatfield hit Tyler Dean over the middle on a 49-yard TD pass to tie the game at 6-6.
William Byrd (2-3) kept the momentum at the start of the second half and took its first lead on a 1-yard sneak by Hatfield with 2:03 left in the third quarter to make it 13-6.
The Vikings responded on their next drive with Slash and Webb hooking up on another score from 29 yards out to put Northside to within a point.
With their regular place-kicker not available, Northside hit a two-point conversion when Webb found Nathaniel Funk for a 14-13 lead with 11:25 left.
It was all Northside from there as the Vikings’ Keenan Bishop picked off Hatfield on Byrd’s next possession and returned the ball to the Northside 31. Seven plays later Webb threw his third TD pass, a 17-yard strike to Cameron Abshire to make it 20-13.
The Terriers were stopped on downs on their next drive and Hatfield also left the game with an apparent left ankle injury.
Webb capped the victory with a 39-yard TD run up the middle at the 4:14 mark of the fourth to make it 28-13.
Even with a big night stats wise, Webb was more excited for the team’s success.
“It feels good," the sophomore said. "Losing is not our style here. It’s good to be on the winning side again."
Webb’s coach gave credit to those who provided his quarterback protection.
“[Webb] is a great player, but he’ll be the first to tell you he can’t do anything without those around him,” Fisher said. “We lost two more offensive lineman in the game and had two freshmen playing, but I was proud of how they stuck together.”
One person that was impressed with the talent around Webb got a view of their accomplishments from the opposing sideline on Monday night.
“Northside’s skill guys are as good as anybody’s in the area,” William Byrd head coach Brad Lutz said. “We were prepared and ready to play, but we just weren’t able to finish the game.”
Northside;0;6;0;22;--;28
William Byrd;0;6;7;0;--;13
Nor – Slash 35 pass from Webb (kick failed)
WB – Dean 49 pass from Hatfield (kick failed)
WB – Hatfield 1 run (Lyle kick)
Nor – Slash 29 pass from Webb (Funk pass from Webb)
Nor – Abshire 17 pass from Webb (pass failed)
Nor – Webb 39 run (Webb run)