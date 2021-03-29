Northside tops Byrd for first win as Webb leads comeback with three TD passes

William Byrd (2-3) kept the momentum at the start of the second half and took its first lead on a 1-yard sneak by Hatfield with 2:03 left in the third quarter to make it 13-6.

The Vikings responded on their next drive with Slash and Webb hooking up on another score from 29 yards out to put Northside to within a point.

With their regular place-kicker not available, Northside hit a two-point conversion when Webb found Nathaniel Funk for a 14-13 lead with 11:25 left.

It was all Northside from there as the Vikings’ Keenan Bishop picked off Hatfield on Byrd’s next possession and returned the ball to the Northside 31. Seven plays later Webb threw his third TD pass, a 17-yard strike to Cameron Abshire to make it 20-13.

The Terriers were stopped on downs on their next drive and Hatfield also left the game with an apparent left ankle injury.

Webb capped the victory with a 39-yard TD run up the middle at the 4:14 mark of the fourth to make it 28-13.

Even with a big night stats wise, Webb was more excited for the team’s success.

“It feels good," the sophomore said. "Losing is not our style here. It’s good to be on the winning side again."