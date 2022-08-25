Northside turns to freshman Angel Rigney at quarterback

Three years ago, a ninth-grader became the starting quarterback for the Northside High School football team.

This season, the Vikings' starting signal-caller will again be a freshman.

Northside is turning to ninth-grader Angel Rigney as the successor to Sidney Webb, who started at quarterback the past three seasons.

Vikings coach Scott Fisher feels the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Rigney is ready for the job.

"His leadership ability is really second to none," said Fisher, whose team opens the season Friday at Pulaski County. "He's stronger and bigger than your average quarterback coming over from a middle-school program. We have had the same offense installed at the middle school for the past two years, so he's familiar with what we're trying to do."

"He'll make mistakes, but he'll learn from those mistakes.

"Angel's physical attributes are fine for varsity football. It's just … the speed of the game, and since we've been in practice and a couple scrimmages, he's responded to that."

Webb, who had been the Vikings' QB since he was a freshman, has transferred to Patrick Henry for his senior year. Webb said he transferred because he wanted to live with his father instead of with his mother.

"I thought about, always, spending my senior year with my dad. I just wanted to get closer to my dad," Webb said after a PH practice this week. "I've always been a momma's boy, so I kind of needed that — that tough love.

"Growing up, its always just been me and my mom. So kind of getting closer with him over the years, just really wanted to be there with him."

Webb, who threw for more than 1,000 yards for Northside last year, is listed as a receiver and defensive back on PH's roster. But he might see action at quarterback for his new team as well.

Northside returns six offensive starters and six defensive starters from a team that went 4-7 last season. Northside lost in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs.

Fisher expects to be a playoff team again this year — but this time, a playoff team with a winning record.

"We have a good nucleus and a good football team," he said.

Webb is not the only player of note from last year's Northside team who has transferred. Running back Jerel Rhodes has transferred to North Cross, while lineman Kesean Anderson has transferred to Lord Botetourt.

"Today's high school offseason, I really call it the free agency of high school," Fisher said. "Kids and parents jump ship.

"Our kids that are here want to be here, and that's refreshing."

Fisher likes the attitude of this year's team.

"We're one whole team looking to make one goal," he said. "We haven't had that in the past. It was always about several different individuals. And this year's team has bought into a team concept."

The Vikings also must replace Cam Abshire, who was their top receiver last year. He is now a freshman receiver for Emory & Henry.

So Fisher said the team will have more of a run-oriented attack this year.

Running back TJ McGinnis, who was the team's leading rusher last season, returns.

"We think he's a 1,500-yard rusher," Fisher said. "He'll be one of the top four or five athletes on the field every Friday night."

Slotback Landon Saul is also back.

But senior slotback/punter/place-kicker Jeremiah Peterson will miss the season after breaking his collarbone in a scrimmage this month.

Sincere Julius will see action at receiver.

So will Mykell Harvey, who is adding football to a Northside resume that already included being a part of the boys basketball team.

"He will probably be one of the best athletes on the field on Friday night, whomever we're playing," Fisher said. "He's learning the football game, so we're real excited."

Fisher said the team is more athletic than it was last year.

"Our skill guys are extremely athletic," he said. "The issue that we have is our skill guys are also young."

Offensive and defensive lineman Marc Desir is back.

"He's the strongest football player we have on the team," Fisher said.

The defense also includes linebacker Evan Elliott and defensive end Salomon Alexis.

In addition to Abshire, other seniors from last year's team who have moved on to college football include John Farmer, who is now a freshman defensive end at Ferrum; Trais Oliver, who is now a freshman linebacker at Hampden-Sydney; and Nathan Funk, who is now a freshman defensive back at Bridgewater.

"We lost four great character players," Fisher said. "It'll be hard to replace them."