RICHMOND — Mission accomplished.

Northside’s boys basketball team, denied last season in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals, ended its long road back to glory Friday afternoon at VCU’s Siegel Center with a 58-52 win over Hopewell.

Senior guard Lawrence Cole scored 20 points and shot 72% from the field to lift Northside (29-1) to its second state championship under coach Bill Pope.

“There were a lot of different emotions [in the] beginning [of the] game," Cole said. "I'm going in there, I'm excited [and I] get a little emotional, but I had to go out in my last game with a bang."

This marked the 620th win in Pope’s illustrious career. Pope guided the Vikings to their first state title in 2019, a 60-58 win over Phoebus on the same floor.

Cole was backed up by sophomore guard tandem Cy Hardy (17 points) and Mykell Harvey (16 points). The young tandem was slicing through the Hopewell defense all game.

“It gets a little competitive. I think when it gets competitive, it just fires me up even more,” Harvey said.

The Vikings started the game on fire and scored 17 points in the first quarter. Cole outscored Hopewell (24-4) in the first quarter by scoring 12 points to the Blue Devils' eight points. Cole used his 6-foot-2 frame to power his way into the paint and showed off his range by knocking down two 3-pointers in the period.

“We came out blazing from [3-point range]," Pope said. "Funny thing was the last couple of games we haven't really hit 3s at all, so we came out [and] just couldn't miss one."

But the Blue Devils roared back in the second quarter after Hopewell coach Elvin Edmonds implemented a 1-2-2 zone. The aggressive zone defense put a lot of pressure on Northside’s ballhandlers. Northside only shot 30.8% from the field in the second quarter after shooting 78.6% in the first quarter.

All the momentum was steadily going Hopewell’s way, and junior guard Cameron Mise was a huge part of that. Mise led all players with 24 points, including going 4 for 4 from 3-point range.

“I was just trying to get me and my guys going so we can pull it out and just help the team come back,” Mise said.

Mise had help from teammate Sincere James, who had 11 points and drew a plethora of charges.

James bullied his way in the paint to tie the game at 40-40 with 1:54 left in the third quarter. Then, after getting a key stop on defense, Tyrease Hunter made a floater to give Hopewell its first lead of the game at 42-40. The crowd erupted after the basket. Fans from Hopewell High School, which is about 40 minutes from the Siegel Center, packed the arena.

Mise helped Hopewell go on a 12-0 run when he scored a layup to extend the Hopewell lead to 44-40.

“We were down 17 at one point and fought back and kept [our] composure and trusted what we were doing and was able to come back and take the lead," Edmonds said, "but just a good Northside team, we weren't able to hold on to it."

Northside only scored four points and shot 7.7% from the field in the third quarter.

But the fourth quarter would be different for the Vikings.

Northside’s Kai Logan was quiet for most of the game, but was loud in one of the game's biggest moments. Logan’s 3-pointer with 3:36 left tied the game for Northside and broke its cold streak.

“That was down three and man, it just seemed like we kind of had control after that," Pope said.

Harvey jumped in the air on the next offensive possession to make two Hopewell defenders leave their feet and then found Cole sitting under the rim for an easy basket to give Northside a 48-46 lead.

The Vikings' defense showed out on the next two possessions by getting consecutive stops at the rim. On the second stop, Cole grabbed the rebound and whipped the ball down the court to a sprinting Harvey for a layup to extend the Northside lead to 51-46.

“We had to come out like we always do, play hard and play defense," Cole said. "That's our model all the time."

After a bunch of free throws by both teams, Harvey had another fast-break opportunity, and this time, he scored a layup while being fouled. Harvey screamed by the Northside student section as the smell of victory started to creep into the Siegel Center.

Northside got one more stop and then the bench sprinted onto the floor.