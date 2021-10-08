Northside wins back-and-forth offensive thriller over William Fleming

In a game that included explosive offenses and highlight-reel plays, the most exciting moment came after a missed extra point.
William Fleming scored the potential game-tying touchdown against Northside with under two minutes to go in the game, but a kick wide right off the foot of kicker Abraham Yonda kept Northside up by one, and the Vikings closed it out to win, 34-33.
Northside (2-4) players were jubilant on the sideline after the play, yelling at the Homecoming crowd that stayed through the rain. Landon Saul recovered the ensuing onside kick, catching the ball cleanly despite the downpour.
The center of attention all night for the Vikings was junior quarterback Sidney Webb, who was fully healthy for the first time this season. Webb accounted for all five of Northside’s touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two. He finished with 259 yards through the air and 78 on the ground.
Northside head coach Scott Fisher said it was a relief to have his team back at full strength after injuries and COVID-19 protocols have kept key players out. He was especially happy to have Webb back.
“He’s the best player in the Valley,” Fisher said. “Period.”
The William Fleming (1-5) backfield duo of quarterback Dashawn Lewis and Nahshon Bonds was as dynamic as ever. The two of them combined for 238 rushing yards. Lewis threw for two touchdowns (one to Bonds) and Bonds ran for two scores.
The Colonels missed two extra points and committed 11 penalties, and the mistakes were too much to overcome. William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace said the team needs to clean up the miscues.
“[Northside] found one way to win it and we found one way to lose it,” Lovelace said. “It was a back-and-forth game. A lot of respect for them.”
Both teams started slowly, but caught fire as the first half went on. Bonds and Lewis ran wild in the first half, averaging nearly eight yards per rush. Bonds racked up 93 yards and Lewis ran for 62 in the first half, propelling the Colonels to a 20-14 halftime advantage.
Webb’s first three passes of the game fell incomplete, but he proceeded to complete the next nine passes, including touchdowns of 27 and 33 yards to wide receiver Cameron Abshire. The connection remained strong after halftime, and Webb hit Abshire for a 72-yard touchdown. Abshire, who filled in for Webb at quarterback earlier in the season, finished with seven catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
The Webb-Abshire connection is strong, and Webb said it’s been that way for a long time.
“Me and him, we go way back,” Webb said. “We’ve been playing together since we were 5.”
Northside heads to Staunton River next week, while the Colonels travel to Lord Botetourt.