Northside wins back-and-forth offensive thriller over William Fleming

In a game that included explosive offenses and highlight-reel plays, the most exciting moment came after a missed extra point.

William Fleming scored the potential game-tying touchdown against Northside with under two minutes to go in the game, but a kick wide right off the foot of kicker Abraham Yonda kept Northside up by one, and the Vikings closed it out to win, 34-33.

Northside (2-4) players were jubilant on the sideline after the play, yelling at the Homecoming crowd that stayed through the rain. Landon Saul recovered the ensuing onside kick, catching the ball cleanly despite the downpour.

The center of attention all night for the Vikings was junior quarterback Sidney Webb, who was fully healthy for the first time this season. Webb accounted for all five of Northside’s touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for two. He finished with 259 yards through the air and 78 on the ground.

Northside head coach Scott Fisher said it was a relief to have his team back at full strength after injuries and COVID-19 protocols have kept key players out. He was especially happy to have Webb back.

“He’s the best player in the Valley,” Fisher said. “Period.”