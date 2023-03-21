Northside’s Bill Pope was named the Class 3 boys basketball coach of the year by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.

Pope led the 29-1 Vikings to a Class 3 state championship — the second boys basketball state title in school history.

The victory marked the 620th of Pope's career.

Northside senior Lawrence Cole and sophomore Cy Hardy made the Class 3 all-state first team. They were joined by Lord Botetourt senior Jackson Crawford and Cave Spring senior Dylan Saunders.

Saunders is headed to Division I Fairleigh Dickinson in the fall, while Crawford is committed to Division II Emory and Henry.

Cave Spring senior Stark Jones made the Class 3 all-state second team.