Nothing has managed to break Auburn volleyball team's long win streak

Blood poured from Anna McGuire's broken nose, dripping onto the volleyball court at Auburn High School.

The Eagles trailed Glenvar 1-0 in early September and were on the way to losing the second set when one of McGuire's teammates accidentally hit the senior setter in the face with an elbow.

The blood was swabbed off the court. McGuire was patched up.

The senior returned to the court.

As in, "It's OK, we got this."

Same story the last three seasons for the whole Auburn program.

When Auburn faces Riverheads at noon Saturday at Salem Civic Center, the Eagles not only will aim for a third consecutive VHSL Class 1 championship, they will look to extend what already is a state-record 73-match winning streak.

Auburn defeated Riverheads 3-1 in the 2019 final in Salem and the Eagles stopped the Gladiators 3-0 in the 2020 season that was delayed and shortened.

"It's gone by really quickly," McGuire said. "Last season was kind of a blur. When I talk about my sophomore volleyball season it feels like it was last season, but it wasn't."