Off to a fast start: Cave Spring dashes to early lead and maintains control for win over PH

Rare is it that a halftime score is as relevant as a final. It could be said that Cave Spring’s 36-12 lead at the half over Patrick Henry was such an anomaly.

The Knights won the game Tuesday 63-54 in the Patriots’ gym, but the game was decided in the first half.

How dominant was Cave Spring’s first two quarters? Shooting: The Knights shot 59% (16 of 27) while PH shot 23% (5 of 22). Rebounding: Cave Spring won that battle 21-6. The Knights had five offensive rebounds and six second chance points. The Patriots had a zero in each of those columns.

Leading by 22 heading into the fourth quarter, Cave Spring (9-1, 3-0 River Ridge District) was able to withstand a late push by the Patriots. PH scored more than half its points in the final quarter.

Knights coach Jacob Gruse said the fast start was a big part of the game plan.

“We knew we had to get off to a hot start because they’re a really, really good basketball team. We did that and came out really hot,” Gruse said.

The plan was to go inside. Nine of the Knights’ first 10 buckets came in the paint, including two dunks by Stark Jones on outlet passes from Bryce Cooper.

“Our defensive stops. Plus we had a couple steals and a couple run-outs,” Gruse said. “When we start games like that and I like our chances.”

Cave Spring only attempted eight 3-pointers in the game, making four.

“If we feel like we have the advantage on the inside we’re going to pump it inside,” Gruse said. “If we feel like we have the advantage on the outside we’ll shoot from out there. We’ll go where we have the best advantage and tonight I felt like if we throw the ball inside we’ll be OK.”

Cooper led the Knights with 17 points to go with 10 rebounds. Graham Lilley scored 14 with eight boards and Owyn Dawyot added 12 points. Cooper and Dawyot had four steals.

Abu Yarmah led the Patriots (8-2, 3-1) with 16 points and 11 boards. Brooks Derey had 14 and Moosie Calloway added 10.

PH coach Jack Esworthy said the lack of time in the gym over the last four days was evident.

“Very seldom do I feel a game is lost in the first half but this one was. Probably the first quarter,” Esworthy said. “We haven’t been in the gym and it showed. We had no legs. We had no shots. We were gassed and we [Cave Spring] played really hard. They’re a very good team.”