Official VHSL first-round football pairings

CLASS 6

Region 6A

No. 8 Cosby (3-7) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (8-1); No. 5 James River-Midlothian (6-4) at No. 4 Thomas Dale (7-2); No. 6 Ocean Lakes (5-4) at No. 3 Manchester (7-2); No. 7 Franklin County (5-5) at No. 2 Western Branch (8-2).

Region 6B

No. 8 Potomac (4-5) at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0); No. 5 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 4 Osbourn (7-3); No. 6 Unity Reed (5-5) at No. 3 Patriot (7-3); No. 7 Forest Park (5-5) at No. 2 Freedom-Prince William (8-2).

Region 6C

No. 8 Alexandria City (5-5) at No. 1 James Robinson (9-1); No. 5 West Springfield (7-3) at No. 4 South County (8-2); No. 6 West Potomac (6-4) at No. 3 Fairfax (9-1); No. 7 Justice (6-4) at No. 2 Lake Braddock (8-2).

Region 6D

No. 8 George Marshall (5-5) at No. 1 James Madison (9-1); No. 5 South Lakes (5-5) at No. 4 Yorktown (7-3); No. 6 Wakefield (5-4) at No. 3 Westfield (5-5); No. 7 Chantilly (5-5) at No. 2 Centreville (8-2).

CLASS 5

Region 5A