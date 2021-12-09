'Old-school linebacker' from Galax studies the film, sniffs out the plays

Vaught's interception return was perhaps the biggest play in the semifinal against previously unbeaten Holston.

The Cavaliers looked to cut into Galax's 16-7 lead when they attempted a screen pass in Maroon Tide territory. Instead, Vaught tipped the ball, pulled it in and set up Ian Ashworth's 1-yard run for a 23-7 lead.

"I sniffed out a screen to the running back," he said. "I saw the throw and just tipped the ball up and looked up and the ball came down in my hands."

Allen said Vaught's sense of football smell is no accident.

The Galax junior is a film buff, and his favorite flicks are anything featuring an upcoming opponent.

"He's active in film sessions, not just sitting there watching," Allen said. "He's talking, making the calls.

"Then I can go back and look at their Hudl account and see how much time they watched away from me individually. He's watching four and five hours a week beyond the hour that we watch every day."

Allen saw it pay off in October during Galax's 35-0 regular-season win against George Wythe.