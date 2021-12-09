'Old-school linebacker' from Galax studies the film, sniffs out the plays

GALAX — Just one more yard.
That's all the distance Galax linebacker Riley Jo Vaught needed to reach the end zone last Saturday after he intercepted a pass and took off running during the Maroon Tide's VHSL Class 1 football semifinal at Holston.
And then he heard about it ... at school ... from friends ... from teammates ... from teachers.
"They've been telling me I have to do extra wind sprints," Vaught said. "I've got teachers in the school telling me I need to run more."
But the teasing is all good-natured.
For one, Galax won 51-21 to move into this Saturday's 4:30 p.m. state championship game at Salem Stadium against five-time defending champion Riverheads.
And as longtime Galax basketball coach and revered local authority Verl Brown said about the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Vaught:
"Nobody messes with him."
Vaught is the leading tackler for Galax (11-2) with 125 solo stops and 60 assists from his middle linebacker position.
"He's really physical," Galax coach Shane Allen said. "He's what you consider an old-school linebacker, but he makes plays in coverage."
Vaught's interception return was perhaps the biggest play in the semifinal against previously unbeaten Holston.
The Cavaliers looked to cut into Galax's 16-7 lead when they attempted a screen pass in Maroon Tide territory. Instead, Vaught tipped the ball, pulled it in and set up Ian Ashworth's 1-yard run for a 23-7 lead.
"I sniffed out a screen to the running back," he said. "I saw the throw and just tipped the ball up and looked up and the ball came down in my hands."
Allen said Vaught's sense of football smell is no accident.
The Galax junior is a film buff, and his favorite flicks are anything featuring an upcoming opponent.
"He's active in film sessions, not just sitting there watching," Allen said. "He's talking, making the calls.
"Then I can go back and look at their Hudl account and see how much time they watched away from me individually. He's watching four and five hours a week beyond the hour that we watch every day."
Allen saw it pay off in October during Galax's 35-0 regular-season win against George Wythe.
"He was in a blitz and read a tunnel screen out to the single receiver that was set up beautifully," the Galax coach said. "It was going to score a touchdown. He peeled back and was the only [defender] out there and made the tackle. It was just his instincts, seeing something and making a play. You don't coach that.
"It's like having another coach on the field. Sometimes, he'll make adjustments on his own. He'll see things before I can see it."
Vaught has been a two-way starter at Galax since his freshman year under former Galax head coach Mark Dixon, playing right guard, center and now left guard on the offensive unit.
It takes strength and stamina, the qualities Vaught displayed last winter when he was the Class 1 wrestling runner-up in the 220-pound division.
It takes athleticism, which Galax requires of the guys who clear the way for Ashworth and running backs Javonte Reeves and Tedruhn Tucker.
"We like athletic guys on the offensive line," Allen said. "I learned that from Dixon. When I first started coaching I wanted big guys there, but you want athletic guys, guys who can run and hit. It's about how fast you get off the football, not about how much weight you bring.
"We've always been like that here. If you went to another school, those guys might be playing tailback or fullback or maybe tight end."
Vaught comes from a football family. His father, Eddie, played on George Wythe's 1983 Group AA state runner-up team coached by Paul Wheeler. His eldest brother, Brennan, played four seasons at Carroll County. Another brother, Caxton, played two seasons at Carroll County before finishing his career at Galax.
Vaught isn't sure if he wants to continue his football career beyond high school.
"I'd love to go play, but the price of colleges right now is outrageous," he said.
He has an advocate in his head coach.
"If they look at him just by what he looks like instead of what he does, they're going to miss out on a good football player," Allen said.
Vaught has more immediate concerns, beginning Saturday against a Riverheads team that now owns the nation's longest high school football win streak at 49 games.
Galax has been on that list each of the past two years, losing 31-24 in the 2019 state final and 65-29 in May in the delayed 2020 season.
The Maroon Tide are in their fifth state final in the last 11 years. Galax defeated Riverheads 7-6 to win the championship in 2015.
Each opportunity to put on a Galax uniform is special to Vaught.
"There's a lot of pride from the past years," Vaught said. "The tradition is great. The environment is great. You have great fans that travel well. It's a great place to play."
Riverheads felt quite at home in last year's final in Greenville. The Gladiators scored 34 points in the second quarter for a 44-15 halftime lead.