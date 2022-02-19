On 3-day turnaround, Alleghany boys end Glenvar's season in Region 2C tournament

Over the past couple of weeks, the Alleghany boys basketball team started to believe its future was brightening.

In Friday's first round of the Region 2C tournament, the Mountaineers had everyone believing.

Three days after losing to Glenvar on its own floor, Alleghany made the trip to the Highlanders' court and never trailed after the game's early moments on the way to a 72-58 victory.

"We were able to knock down a few more shots tonight," Alleghany coach Nolan Caldwell said. "Neither team shot it very well on Tuesday. We didn't shoot the ball real well tonight, but we made some key baskets."

It sent the Mountaineers (15-8) on to the region quarterfinals, where they will play at top-seeded James River, another team Alleghany has become very familiar with in recent weeks. The Knights and Mountaineers played last Saturday in Buchanan — James River won that game 61-54.

The opportunity to advance was the result of the Mountaineers taking advantage of their opportunities on offense and also taking care of the basketball.

On Tuesday, Caldwell said the biggest factor in his team's loss to Glenvar was the 20 turnovers they committed. On Friday, they cut that number down to seven.

Those extra possessions often turned into points. Alleghany built up a 33-22 h halftime lead due in part to solid outside shooting from Davien Moore (10 points, including two 3-pointers) and Anthony Webb (three 3-pointers).

Meanwhile, Glenvar (14-8) struggled to find any offensive consistency — especially in the first half.

The Highlanders had a nearly 7-minute stretch that started late in the first quarter where they made just one field goal and one free throw. During that time, Alleghany extended its lead from three points to a 26-12 advantage.

"(Alleghany) played lights out tonight," Glenvar coach Cliff Bordewisch said. "I didn't like the idea of playing them twice in the same week. They played great tonight — probably above what I might have expected."

The Highlanders started to warm up offensively early in the third quarter, getting as close as 38-31 with the help of two 3-pointers from Gabe Ford and another from Tyler Johnson. However, the shots stopped falling again as the Highlanders made just two more baskets in the last 4 minutes of the quarter and again saw their deficit go back to double figures.

"The shots didn't fall tonight," Glenvar senior Stephen Barber said. "Sometimes it just happens."

The pace picked up in the fourth quarter, and so did the play of Alleghany guard Baron Leitch, who took over the game by scoring 16 of his 21 points during the period.

As Glenvar desperately tried to cut into Alleghany's lead, Leitch continuously thwarted the effort, scoring the Mountaineers' first eight points of the guard — including two 3-pointers. He also made six of eight free-throw attempts in the quarter.

"In this district, you have to be able to handle some adversity," said Leitch, whose team did not attempt a free throw until the fourth quarter, then went 10 for 16 as a team in the last 8 minutes. "Every team in this league will go on a nine- or 10-point run at some point. You have to fight for rebounds and keep your concentration when that's happening."

Moore finished with 14 points for Alleghany and Xzavier Hayselett and Halen Lowman each added 11.

Getting knocked out of the region tournament is never a good feeling, especially in a situation such as Glenvar's, where six seniors, including Barber saw their high school careers come to an end. Barber finished with 12 points, as did junior Aiden Alexander. Ford scored 12 to lead the way for the Highlanders.

"You have a senior-driven team, and when things turn like that toward the end, all those things start to drive into your mindset," Bordewisch said. "Unfortunately this was it for six of our guys."