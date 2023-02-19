Roanoke high school student Miles Wilson started his clothing brand GameTime Clothing over the COVID-19 pandemic to make money independently after a short stint working at Dunkin’.

But Wilson’s brand has turned into more than that.

Aside from being a budding entrepreneur, Wilson plays point guard for William Fleming High, which is one of the city’s two public high schools.

“I feel like my story and my brand has been able to shine a light on this part of the community. Showing that a Black kid that plays basketball with dreads and tattoos is not automatically a thug,” Wilson said. “He can be running a business just like [anyone] else. He can be smart and not what you typically think he is.

“You can be cool without [doing something dangerous]. We can be staples in the community without hurting nobody.”

Wilson said that GameTime Clothing is a brand that strives to motivate other people to go and achieve their goals and their dreams. The brand’s motto is, “Say less, Work in silence.” The motto came from Wilson struggling with saying he wanted to do a plethora of things, but not actually getting them done.

One of Wilson’s goals was to inspire his fellow community members and he’s been reminded by people daily that he’s succeeded.

“What is still crazy to me is how many people come up to me. Like literally today there’s one dude telling me about his website and how he was starting a brand,” Wilson said. “That was just proving that [the brand] could be a lot bigger than myself.”

Back in 2020 when GameTime Clothing was launched, neither Wilson nor any immediate family members had any experience running a small business. He wasn’t sure how he would make the clothes, sell the clothes or properly list every item to make sure that it was accounted for properly.

So he looked into buying a heating press and found that it would be around $350. He told his parents and they agreed to split the cost of the heating press and a couple of sample T-shirts with him.

This was the last time Wilson had to ask anyone to invest financially into the brand. Since then GameTime Clothing has been able to reinvest in itself.

He pressed his first couple of shirts all night after his mother cleaned out a room in their house. Then he took about 20 shirts to Fleming and they all sold out.

Wilson said now he takes orders every day and his Fleming connection is still where he makes many sales.

Then Wilson decided that he needed a website. But he didn’t know anyone that built websites and even if he did, he didn’t want to pay someone else to do it for him.

So he decided to learn how to make a business website himself.

“Me and YouTube. I up looked on YouTube how to build a website and they gave me a couple of things and I’ve been going from there,” Wilson said.

Finally to make sure that everything was properly organized on the business side, he decided to form a limited liability company. He sought help from Xavier Duckett, who is the founder and CEO of Humble Hustle, which is a business located in Roanoke.

“He helped me out with all the legal stuff and like getting the LLC and like [with] doing taxes,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he considered himself a self-starter but didn’t attribute all of his success to himself.

“My grandma, she’s like my number one seller. She always takes stuff to the church,” Wilson said. “My girlfriend Raven, she’s been to every single pop-up. Like this weekend, I got [William Fleming boys basketball coach Mickey Hardy ] to make practice this weekend from 11-1. [So she] is going to be running the stand from the time I can’t be there. She’s always there to support me. I just always had an amazing support system behind me.”

Last school year, he was invited to be one of the vendors at a basketball tournament in South Carolina. Wilson was excited, but then he remembered that he had to press numerous T-shirts the night before an Advanced Placement exam.

“I stayed up about [12 hours] then went to sleep for two hours, woke up, took an AP exam and then got right back on the road and drove to South Carolina.”

Wilson said once he arrived at the tournament, people started coming up to his clothing stand and buying items.

“That was real eye-opening because I know in Roanoke people know of me and they might buy a hoodie just because it’s Miles brand,” Wilson said. “But out there nobody knows me and they still support. So people actually [like] the message and what I’m trying to do.

“It made me feel like I was actually legit and not just like, ‘let me help Miles out,’” Wilson said. “But it was like we actually [like] it because there were a bunch of vendors set up on the back wall. But they chose to buy mine.”

This year the Fleming Student Government Association made one of the school’s basketball games a “GameTime Clothing” themed night. So everyone in the Fleming student section wore their GameTime merchandise. This made Wilson feel loved.

Wilson is planning to go to college in the fall and has been starting to make plans about what’s next for GameTime Clothing. He’s been talking with Duckett about doing some pop-ups in the community. His online sales also continue.

“We are planning some big pop-ups this summer like right before I go away,” Wilson said. “It’s not gonna be like the farewell, but like the next chapter type thing.”

