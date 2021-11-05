‘One more push’ leads Cave Spring to last-minute win over Blacksburg

“We just ran out of steam and depth,” Sloss said. “I’m really proud of these seniors. They played hard tonight. They stayed together. They could have easily given up, and they saw an opportunity and it just didn’t work out for us tonight.”

Cooper ended his Cave Spring football career on a high note, catching six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Skylor Griffiths kept the Knights offense churning, throwing for 144 yards and rushing for 52 yards. Altizer racked up 100 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Both offenses moved the ball well in the first half, but both had trouble getting into the endzone. Cave Spring drove all the way to Blacksburg’s 1-yard line on the first drive of the game, only to lose a fumble. In the second quarter, Cave Spring defensive back Kameron Geralds picked off a long pass from Blacksburg quarterback Parker Epperley around midfield.

The game’s first score came after Geralds’ interception. With five minutes left in the second quarter and the ball at Blacksburg’s 13-yard line, Griffiths dumped off a short pass to Cooper, who fought his way into the end zone, dragging one defender and spinning his way to pay dirt.

Cooper’s second touchdown came in the third quarter, when he leapt for a jump ball and outran a defender for a 45-yard score.