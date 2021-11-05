‘One more push’ leads Cave Spring to last-minute win over Blacksburg

With just over a minute left in their season, the Cave Spring Knights called timeout and huddled on the sideline.
They were three yards away from scoring a go-ahead touchdown and ending the season and the careers of their seniors with a win.
“We needed one more push for these seniors,” senior wide receiver Bryce Cooper said. “I mean, we had fought so hard for the entire game and we needed one more push to secure the deal and get this win for all of us.”
The offensive line supplied that push, clearing the way for running back Logan Altizer, who scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in Cave Spring’s 21-14 win over Blacksburg on Friday.
“When I saw that end zone, emotions just came over me,” Altizer said.
Altizer wasn’t alone, as the Knights (3-7) were jubilant postgame, even though they didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Head coach Nick Leftwich said he appreciated his team’s effort and attitude this season.
“I’m very proud of our guys, I’m very proud of our seniors,” Leftwich said. “I’m really looking forward to the future of Cave Spring football.”
Blacksburg (0-9) players were also emotional postgame, with players and coaches sharing long embraces and a few tears. It’s been a trying season for the Bruins, who have been shorthanded all year. Blacksburg head coach Eddie Sloss said it was disappointing to come so close and to fall short.
“We just ran out of steam and depth,” Sloss said. “I’m really proud of these seniors. They played hard tonight. They stayed together. They could have easily given up, and they saw an opportunity and it just didn’t work out for us tonight.”
Cooper ended his Cave Spring football career on a high note, catching six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Skylor Griffiths kept the Knights offense churning, throwing for 144 yards and rushing for 52 yards. Altizer racked up 100 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Both offenses moved the ball well in the first half, but both had trouble getting into the endzone. Cave Spring drove all the way to Blacksburg’s 1-yard line on the first drive of the game, only to lose a fumble. In the second quarter, Cave Spring defensive back Kameron Geralds picked off a long pass from Blacksburg quarterback Parker Epperley around midfield.
The game’s first score came after Geralds’ interception. With five minutes left in the second quarter and the ball at Blacksburg’s 13-yard line, Griffiths dumped off a short pass to Cooper, who fought his way into the end zone, dragging one defender and spinning his way to pay dirt.
Cooper’s second touchdown came in the third quarter, when he leapt for a jump ball and outran a defender for a 45-yard score.
Blacksburg never went away, though. Epperley threw two touchdowns and physical running back Bryce Ferguson rushed for 48 tough yards on the ground. Sloss said his young team will continue to improve this offseason.
Leftwich expressed optimism for the future of the Knights’ program.
“We’re young, we’re going to be kind of young next year, too, and these guys are only going to get bigger, faster, stronger,” Leftwich said. “We’re going to enjoy tonight. We sent these seniors off the right way.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123