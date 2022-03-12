Opponent's speed, outside shooting ends Radford's state title hopes

RICHMOND — Painful though it may have been, Radford’s experiences in the Class 2 boys basketball final are likely to serve as a long-term education.

With three sophomore starters on a 20-win team, the future would certainly seem bright for the Bobcats. That’s where the educational aspects of Saturday’s matinee at the Siegel Center become apparent. Opponent John Marshall probably won’t be going anywhere either.

The Justices, who once competed among the schools in the state’s largest classification, have moved down over the years on account of declining enrollments and have made a continued impact every step of the way.

Counting Radford’s seven state titles, it and the old Richmond school combined for 15 prior state titles coming into their latest contest.

John Marshall added a ninth at Radford’s expense with its convincing 82-43 victory. The game was competitive for a while before the Justices rode a second-half surge to the blowout.

John Marshall dominated the game both offensively and defensively. At the offensive end, 13-for-25 3-point shooting was way too much for Radford to overcome.

Defensively, the Justice’s full-court pressure was a continuing nuisance for the involuntarily sped-up Region 2C champs the result being 19 Bobcat turnovers and 32.7% shooting (16 of 49) for the game.

Rick Cormany, whose coaching has made the Bobcats’ program what it is, said in 40 years he had not had a comparable experience as he had during the game with John Marshall. The only comparison he could offer was a similarly painful defeat to a West Virginia team early in his career.

“At the end of the third quarter, I thought the game was over and went over to shake the coach’s hand and we still had another quarter to play.”

John Marshall’s most substantial lead Saturday was 39 points.

The bulk of the offense-running chores for Radford fell to sophomore point guard Gavin Cormany, the coach’s son.

“It was hard,” the point guard said. “With all their quickness and quick speed, it was hard to get a pass to one of my guys. The tempo was different. They were wearing me out, but I thought we did OK trying to get the ball down the court and get into our offense.”

Cormany played an all-around game for 27 minutes on the big college floor with eight points, four rebounds, and one of Radford’s seven 3-pointers. Cormany’s four turnovers were an indication of the type of defense he was facing.

Radford was able to compete early on with a substantial share of that going to Landen Clark, another of the sophomores, scoring nine of the team’s first 10 points all on 3-pointers. Clark added two more triples and finished with a team-leading 16 points.

“Thanks to my teammates for getting me the ball,” he said.

“We couldn’t pull this one out. We’re going to get better for it.”

Another bright spot was the third sophomore starter Elijah Kelly, a slender 6-foot-6 with inside-outside skills. He blocked a shot, added seven rebounds, and had a 3-pointer among his five field goals to comprise 11 points.

“They were the biggest kids we saw all year,” Kelly said. “I kept trying to get to the basket and my teammates were getting me the ball. It’s hard with that much size coming off their bench.

“They kept coming.”

In anticipation of playing on the bigger floor, Justices coach Ty White arranged more intense conditioning drills during workouts leading up to the game. The extra work paid off with more energetic play down the stretch, in his opinion.

“We’ve had some games we shot it well but we’ve also had some games we didn’t shoot it so well either,” he said. “The guys were really locked in and bought into the conditioning part of things. … Guys ran extra sprints during the week to get us prepared for this moment.”

They were prepared all right. Top prospect Dennis Parker, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 24 points with 18 of that coming on 6-for-8 accuracy from deep. He added 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Damon Thompson missed but one of his six 3-point attempts and finished with 17 points and seven assists. The Justices had 31 field goals on 20 assists.

It was the Justices’ afternoon. The Richmond coach paid his respects to the opponent.

“It’s not by accident they do a lot of winning over there,” White said of Radford. “They’re always well-prepared. That’s a young group of guys over there. Don’t be surprised to see them back here next year.”