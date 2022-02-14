Out-of-sorts Cavaliers no match for relentless Vikings as Northside heads to Blue Ridge final

Northside’s boys basketball played like it was the last game of the season even though it was not.

The Vikings took Lord Botetourt out of the game early defensively then made plenty enough offensive plays to secure a 63-43 victory Monday that advanced them to the Blue Ridge District tournament championship. The Vikings (20-3) visit the other semifinal winner William Fleming for the title game.

The Cavaliers (14-8), which had two previous closely contested losses to Northside stayed competitive through the first half. Right after the break, the Vikings, leading 25-22 at the end of the half, all but put the game away.

The flurry began with a crisp assist from Sidney Webb that sent Jayden Smith high for the catch and layup. A play later, Smith cut in front of his man to intercept a pass and take it for another quick make. Smith then followed up on that by grabbing the next available defensive rebound to set up a Webb layup.

Northside scored on its next four possessions to run the lead out to 39-22. Lord Botetourt never recovered.

Smith was one of a several who had major impacts on the outcome.

“He was all over the floor,” Northside coach Bill Pope said.

Smith, a junior, put it in simple terms.

“Defense wins the game for you. That’s the key. We have to play good defense and get rebounds.

Smith did his part by blocking or altering four shots, grabbing nine rebounds to that helped secure a 32-28 advantage on the backboards, and scored four points.

The Cavaliers were out of sorts all night.

“They just kicked our tails tonight,” LB coach Andrew Hart said. “They brought their ‘A’ game and we left our game 5 miles up the road in Daleville. I’m not 100% sure why we just didn’t have it tonight.

“It was a surprising effort and performance for our guys.”

The Vikings were in wide open attack mode all night.

“That was probably one of our best games,” Northside guard Lawrence Cole said. “We came in locked-in because we knew what we had to do. We’d beat them twice so we really needed to come in focused.”

Cole hit two of Northside’s seven 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 19 points. Webb had a big game at the point in large part by simply being on the floor. Frequent foul trouble has bothered him this year but not Monday. He had a 3 and scored 12 points.

“It makes a big difference to not be in foul trouble because I can stay in the game longer and run our offense as well as being a threat on the defensive side,” Webb said.

The whole team was a defensive threat and proved it by holding usually sharpshooting LB to an frustrating 14-for-48.

“That may be the worst we shot all year,” Hart said.

Lord Botetourt only had six fouls and 11 turovers plus made eight 3s, but none of it made much difference in the outcome except make it look closer than it probably was. Left-hander Tyler Meade scored 12 and Ashton Bramblett, who had two of the triples, finished with 10 points.

Lord Botetourt will play Bassett next week when the Region 3D tournament opens.