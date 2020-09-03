Pacemakers: When Andrew Lewis football parked the bus and took flight

Friday, Aug. 28 was supposed to be the opening night of the VHSL football season.

Instead, there will be no kickoff.

For the first time since the VHSL was formed more than 100 years ago, Virginia's public schools will not play football in the fall.

The season was postponed by the COVID-19 outbreak and has been condensed into a six-game regular season with a Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 start date.

To many Timesland coaches, envisioning such a scenario was more difficult than reading the tiny type on the bottom line of the eye chart.