Parry McCluer football coach Mark Wheeler retires

Mark Wheeler has coached football nearly all of his adult life, most of it in Buena Vista and Rockbridge County.

That includes FCS, NCAA Division III, high school, middle school, recreation league and flag football.

“Football’s football,” Wheeler said. “It doesn’t matter what level you’re on. Line up 11 and see what can happen.”

Wheeler has put his last Parry McCluer High School team on the field.

He has hung up the whistle after four seasons in charge of the Fighting Blues’ program, and the 54-year-old said his coaching career is finished.

“I’m not going to coach anymore,” Wheeler said. “I’ve been at it a good while. I know I’ve only been head coach here for four years, but I’ve been coaching on and off for about 30. I think it’s time to give it up.

“My health’s OK. I’ve got some physical things I’ve got to take care of, but it’s nothing that would keep me from coaching.”

Wheeler, a 1985 Parry McCluer graduate, began his coaching career as a student assistant for Dan Antolik at Bridgewater. He worked as a graduate assistant at South Carolina State before coaching at Rockbridge County under Jamie Talbott.