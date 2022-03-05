Parry McCluer girls stand up to pressure in OT victory over Grundy

The Roanoke Times

BUENA VISTA -- Parry McCluer's girls basketball team survived four quarters against Auburn in the Region 1C final with a one-point victory.

Friday night's VHSL Class 1 quarterfinal was even closer.

Parry McCluer needed overtime, but the Fighting Blues escaped again on their home court with a 58-55 win over Grundy.

The game was tight for 36 minutes.

Parry McCluer (26-1) led 13-9 after one quarter, trailed 26-25 at halftime and went up 37-36 after three quarters before regulation ended in a tie at 47 apiece.

Sisters Katie Claytor and Anna Claytor got the job done in the OT, sending the Fighting Blues into a semifinal at home Monday against reigning state champion Honaker.

Parry McCluer weathered a 25-point night by Grundy sophomore post player Madison Looney, who lived up to advance billing.

"The Looney kid, to be a sophomore, has the best footwork in the post I've seen," Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert said. "I heard this and that about her. I'm a believer."

Jessi Looney added 15 points for Grundy (17-10), but the Fighting Blues seized a four-point lead in the OT and held on for its 125th victory in the last six seasons.

Katie Claytor finished with 18 points, while Anna Claytor had 16 and Sydney Taylor scored 11.

Monday's winner will play for the state title at 4:30 p.m. on March 12 at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond against Buffalo Gap or Rappahannock County.

Gilbert expects a major challenge from Honaker.

"I think we're playing the best team in the state," he said. "We'll see."