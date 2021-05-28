Parry McCluer hires former Alleghany, Rustburg coach Baker to run football program

When Jack Baker resigned last week as the football coach at Rustburg High School in Campbell County, he already had another job lined up.
Welcome to Parry McCluer.
Baker, 48, has been hired as the head coach at Parry McCluer, succeeding Mark Wheeler who resigned this spring after four seasons with the Fighting Blues.
Baker spent eight seasons at Rustburg and was the head coach at Alleghany for 10 years from 2003-12.
The 1990 James River High School graduate also spent several years as an assistant coach at VMI.
He is well-acquainted with Parry McCluer and the Buena Vista area.
“It’s been a program that I’ve always admired,” Baker said. “I played against a heck of a run of Parry McCluer football teams so there’s been an attraction on my part from that time. Every time that job’s come open over 20 years, I’ve thought about it.
“This time there was a match.”
Parry McCluer won five VHSL football championships during an 11-year span from 1977-87 under the late Bobby Williams.
However, since Williams retired after the 1993 season, the Pioneer District has hired nine coaches to run the football program.
Baker will teach history at Parry McCluer. He is planning on a long tenure.
“I hope I’ve got a lot of time left in me. I’m excited about this opportunity.”
Parry McCluer is on a string of 10 consecutive playoff appearances, reaching the third round in 2014 and 2016 under head coach Mike Craft.
The Fighting Blues were 4-3 in the delayed and shortened 2020 season, losing 28-8 to Narrows in the Region 1C semifinals.
“In the last decade or so they’ve had a handful of excellent football teams,” Baker said. “It looks like they’ve been up and down a little bit, but they’re a pretty solid football program.”
Baker’s teams at Alleghany had a 35-47 overall record. His Rustburg teams were 41-63 including a 9-3 season in 2010. Rustburg was 0-5 this season.
Life in the rugged Seminole District was not easy. The Red Devils had a three-game stretch in April against Heritage, Liberty Christian and Brookville.
“It’s a very competitive football league, there’s no question about that,” Baker said.
Baker might bring a passing attack to Buena Vista.
The new coach is anxious to begin work at Parry McCluer, which has added five-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads to the 2021 schedule.
“I need to meet [assistant] coaches. I need to meet parents and players, and I’m looking forward to both of those things,” he said. “Hopefully we can get a summer program going and get ready for August.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123