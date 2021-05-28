Parry McCluer hires former Alleghany, Rustburg coach Baker to run football program

When Jack Baker resigned last week as the football coach at Rustburg High School in Campbell County, he already had another job lined up.

Welcome to Parry McCluer.

Baker, 48, has been hired as the head coach at Parry McCluer, succeeding Mark Wheeler who resigned this spring after four seasons with the Fighting Blues.

Baker spent eight seasons at Rustburg and was the head coach at Alleghany for 10 years from 2003-12.

The 1990 James River High School graduate also spent several years as an assistant coach at VMI.

He is well-acquainted with Parry McCluer and the Buena Vista area.

“It’s been a program that I’ve always admired,” Baker said. “I played against a heck of a run of Parry McCluer football teams so there’s been an attraction on my part from that time. Every time that job’s come open over 20 years, I’ve thought about it.

“This time there was a match.”

Parry McCluer won five VHSL football championships during an 11-year span from 1977-87 under the late Bobby Williams.