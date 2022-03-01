Parry McCluer wins as Auburn misses final shot in Region 1C girls title game

LEXINGTON — It was the kind of shot and situation in which girls basketball teams go to their veteran with the nerve and the experience. Parry McCluer had the ideal candidate for that last inbounds play that represented the final chance to snatch the Region 1C title away from Auburn.

That would be senior Katie Claytor, the last member of the Fighting Blues 2019 Class 1 championship team still playing high school ball.

With the Blues down a point to the Eagles, a near-packed Rockbridge County High gym in full howl, and under 10 seconds left, Claytor took the inbounds pass, maneuvered into the Eagles key where she faced heavy opposition, and somehow managed to shovel a two-handed scoop through the waving arms of the defense and into the bucket to give Parry McCluer the 1-point lead with 5 seconds left.

Auburn, not done yet, called the timeout with 4.1 left to organize a last attack. The ball came to Morgan Mundy on the right side and she had just enough time to cross midcourt and launch a furious heave. The basketball hit the front of the rim a fraction of an inch short and that was that for a 49-48 heartstopper.

Both the Blues (25-1) and Eagles (20-6) advance to the state quarterfinals Friday, Auburn leaving for defending state champion Honaker and the Blues taking a 20-game winning streak into the game with guest Grundy.

“It was exciting,” Claytor said. “I thought the shot might have been blocked but it went in. I don’t know how to express how I feel. … I felt like I had to be the one to do it.”

Probably so did everybody else on the Blues bench.

“She’s been our rock all year,” Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert said. “She stepped up big when we needed her tonight.”

Claytor scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half including 7-for-8 from the free throw line to lead a 17-for-20 team effort. Sister Anna Claytor (there are three pairs of sisters, Grayce and Madie Henson and Amber and Kallie Grow the others) scored 11 points while battling inside with Auburn’s go-to forward Allyson Martin.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime. Parry McCluer emerged from discussions and scored the first 12 points of the third quarter. When Sydney Taylor drained a 3-pointer, her only field goal, at the 5:53 mark, the Blues were up 38-26.

Asked if she’d considered calling a timeout during that blitz, Auburn coach Tabby Kratz said she thought that because of the nature of her team, she thought to halt play would do more harm than good.

“We like to let them play through it and figure it out,” she said.

That they did, shutting down the Blues offense and holding them to two field goals between the 4:09 mark in the third to 2:58 left in the game. Auburn then erased the deficit to take a 45-44 lead on Martin’s layup. Hannah Huffman’s flip gave the Eagles a 47-44 advantage.

That disappeared on Anna Claytor’s three-point play with 2:58 left. Katie Claytor’s clincher came after Mundy hit the second of two free throws seconds before for the one-point edge.

Martin led Auburn with 21

“Defensively, we were able to hold them just enough,” Gilbert said.