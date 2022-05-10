Parry McCluer's Cartolaro ends 34-year head coaching career after five state titles, 600 wins

This spring obviously has been a good times for coaches named Mike who have won five championships to retire.

First came “Coach K,” Duke University men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Now it is “Coach C.”

Tuesday, Parry McCluer boys coach Mike Cartolaro hung up his whistle following a 34-year coaching career that produced five VHSL state championships — one at the Buena Vista school in 2021 — and exactly 600 victories at five different schools.

Cartolaro, 61, informed Parry McCluer’s players of his decision to retire Tuesday morning.

The 1978 Parry McCluer graduate plans to continue as the school’s athletic director.

Cartolaro became Parry McCluer’s athletic director and boys basketball coach in 2016-17 after spending one year at the school as an alternative education teach and assistant AD.

One reason why he returned to his alma mater, helping to care for his ailing father, also is one reason why he is retiring from coaching basketball.

“When I took it six years ago I couldn’t promise how many years I would do it,” Cartolaro said Tuesday. “The time’s right. I have only seen my granddaughter three times since Christmas, and my dad’s care is a top priority.

“It just felt like it was the right time to call it quits.”

Cartolaro stressed that Tuesday’s announcement represents a retirement from coaching.

“I won’t coach basketball again,” he said.

Cartolaro’s first head coaching position was at Orange High School in Orange County. He subsequently coached at Monacan and Virginia high schools, but Cartolaro really made his mark during a 21-year career at Altavista High from 1995-2015.

While at the small Campbell County school, Cartolaro’s teams posted a 403-131 overall record with four VHSL Class 1 championships (2004, 2013-15), two state runner-up finishes, three more semifinal appearances, eight region titles and nine district or conference crowns.

Altavista’s 2013-15 teams were led by Juan Thornhill, who was a starting defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV champions after a career at Virginia.

“Juan was an unbelievable athlete,” Cartolaro said. “He could do anything.”

Cartolaro’s relationship with Altavista came full circle in 2021 when his Parry McCluer team defeated the Colonels xx-xx in Buena Vista to bring the Fighting Blues their first boys basketball state title.

Altavista was coached by Casey Johnson, whose father, Bob Johnson, was Cartolaro’s college coach at Emory & Henry. Moreover, two Altavista assistants had played for Cartolaro.

“It was an out-of-body experience,” he said. “I had to continously tell myself to focus on the game.”

Cartolaro played at Parry McCluer under head coach Chick Crawford. During his junior season, Parry McCluer lost an epic Group A state semifinal game at University Hall in Charlottesville to J.J. Kelly in five overtimes.

He fouled out in the second OT attempting to steal the ball from Robin Dotson, who has won seven VHSL state titles as a girls basketball coach at Central-Wise and J.J. Kelly.

Cartolaro credited his high school coach for a disciplined approach.

“”He was old, old school, tough,” he said. “His ways obviously wouldn’t work today, but he sure did toughen us up and give us an understanding of commitment.”

Cartolaro played at Roanoke College under Ed Green for one season before transferring to Emory & Henry under the equally demanding Johnson.

“After I stopped playing, Coach Johnson said ‘Do you want to coach?’ “ Cartolaro recalled “What else are you going to do.’ I said, ‘You’re right.’ He really prepared me to become a coach.”

Cartolaro began his teaching and coaching career at age 23 at long-gone Ervinton High in Dickenson County where the head football coach was 24-year-old Curt Newsome, a former Virginia Tech assistant who is now the head coach at Emory & Henry.

“I was assistant football, JV and varsity assistant basketball, assistant baseball, the trainer and baseball bus driver,” he said.

“I’ve been around some great coaches. Curt in that year at Ervinton was such a motivator. Kids would just go through a wall for him. He got everybody pumped up. It was a lot of fun.”

Plenty of work still remains for Cartolaro as Parry McCluer’s AD.

The school should soon hire a head football coach to replace Jack Baker, who resigned last month after one season on the job to become the coach at Nelson County.

Parry McCluer also is in the process of installing Bermuda grass on its football field.

Several years ago the school obtained chair-back seats for the home side of its basketball arena.

Since 2015, the Fighting Blues have won 10 state titles in five different sports: girls basketball (3), softball (2), boys cross country (2), boys indoor track and field (2) and boys basketball (1).

“For a small school, and our numbers are not going up, I am proud of the AD part,” Cartolaro said.

But for the well-traveled Cartolaro, there will be no more midwinter bus rides to Narrows or Highland for Pioneer District basketball games. No more summer camps, preseason practices, holiday tournaments or the thrill of coaching in front of a packed house.

Cartolaro’s final game as Parry McCluer’s coach was a 54-45 homecourt loss to Fort Chiswell in a Region 1C semifinal in February.

Thirty-six years as a head coach, 39 overall.

“It’s strange,” he said. “You’re at Ervinton and you just snap your fingers and it’s gone.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.