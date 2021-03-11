Parry McCluer's Hamilton named Class 1 boys player of the year by VHSCA

Parry McCluer junior Spencer Hamilton has been named the Class 1 boys basketball player of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
Hamilton was joined on the 10-man first team by Parry McCluer teammate Will Dunlap and Auburn's Ethan Millirons.
George Wythe's Peyton Coe, Narrows' Logan Green and Bland County's Drew Hoge made the second team.
Parry McCluer's Mike Cartolaro was named coach of the year after taking the Fighting Blues to the program's first state title.
VHSCA Class 1
First team
Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, jr.; Jayllen Jones, Altavista, sr.; Cade Looney, Grundy, sr.; Caleb Thomas, Mathews, sr.; Cade McCulloch, West Point, soph.; Ethan Culbertson, J.I. Burton, sr.; Ethan Millirons, Auburn, jr.; Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, sr.; Connor Lane, Twin Springs, soph.; Stuart Hunt, Altavista, soph.
Second team
Nick Delatos, Holston, sr.; Mason Ramey, Rappahannock, jr.; Kameron Johnson, Charles City, sr.; Lamar Walters, West Point, soph.; Adam Painter, Riverheads, sr.; Peyton Coe, George Wythe, sr.; Logan Green, Narrows, sr.; Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, jr.; Drew Hoge, Bland County, sr.; Caleb Yeary, Thomas Walker, sr.
Player of the year
Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer.
Coach of the year
Mike Cartolaro, Parry McCluer.
VOLLEYBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar def. Radford 26-24, 27-25, 29-31, 25-19
RADFORD — Hannah Hylton had 21 kills and 21 digs as the Highlanders won a tight match Wednesday.
Caroline Craig had 59 assists and 10 digs for Glenvar, while Sydney Loder added 10 kills, and Cara Butler came up with 29 digs.