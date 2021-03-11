Parry McCluer's Hamilton named Class 1 boys player of the year by VHSCA

Parry McCluer junior Spencer Hamilton has been named the Class 1 boys basketball player of the year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Hamilton was joined on the 10-man first team by Parry McCluer teammate Will Dunlap and Auburn's Ethan Millirons.

George Wythe's Peyton Coe, Narrows' Logan Green and Bland County's Drew Hoge made the second team.

Parry McCluer's Mike Cartolaro was named coach of the year after taking the Fighting Blues to the program's first state title.

VHSCA Class 1

First team

Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, jr.; Jayllen Jones, Altavista, sr.; Cade Looney, Grundy, sr.; Caleb Thomas, Mathews, sr.; Cade McCulloch, West Point, soph.; Ethan Culbertson, J.I. Burton, sr.; Ethan Millirons, Auburn, jr.; Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, sr.; Connor Lane, Twin Springs, soph.; Stuart Hunt, Altavista, soph.

Second team