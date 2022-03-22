 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parry McCluer's Hamilton named VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year; Auburn's Millirons voted coach of the year

Jon Fleming - JLF_220201_bbball_PMHS_Narrows_11.jpg

Parry McCluer’s Spencer Hamilton slams home a dunk off an alley-oop pass from teammate Evan Cook in a regular-season victory over Narrows. Hamilton was named VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year.

 JON FLEMING, Special to The Roanoke Times

Parry McCluer senior Spencer Hamilton has been named the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year, while Auburn senior Ethan Millirons also and Fort Chiswell senior Siler Watson also were voted to the first team by a panel of coaches.

The 6-foot-11 Hamilton averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocked shots per game as Parry McCluer reached the Region 1C semifinals.

Narrows' sophomore Kolier Pruett was selected to the second team.

Auburn's Terry Millirons was named coach of the year after leading the Eagles to the state championship.

 

VHSL Class 1 boys

First team

Troy Henderson, Lancaster, fr.; Stuart Hunt, Altavista, jr.; Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer, sr.; Connor Lane, Twin Springs, jr.; Tyson Henderson, Lancaster, jr.; Siler Watson, Fort Chiswell, sr.; Ethan Millirons, Auburn, sr.; Bennett Bowers, Buffalo Gap, jr.

Second team

Cade McCulloch, West Point, sr.; Brandon Washington, Washington & Lee, sr.; Russell Thompson, William Campbell, sr.; Mason Ramey, Rappahannock County, sr.; Kolier Pruett, Narrows, soph.; Cole Rolen, Northwood, sr.; Aiden Lowe, Honaker, soph.; Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove, sr.

Player of the year

Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer.

Coach of the year

Terry Millirons, Auburn.

