Parry McCluer's Hamilton named VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year; Auburn's Millirons voted coach of the year

Parry McCluer senior Spencer Hamilton has been named the VHSL Class 1 boys basketball player of the year, while Auburn senior Ethan Millirons also and Fort Chiswell senior Siler Watson also were voted to the first team by a panel of coaches.

The 6-foot-11 Hamilton averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocked shots per game as Parry McCluer reached the Region 1C semifinals.

Narrows' sophomore Kolier Pruett was selected to the second team.

Auburn's Terry Millirons was named coach of the year after leading the Eagles to the state championship.