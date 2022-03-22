Parry McCluer's Katie Claytor named player of the year in VHSL Class 1 girls basketball

The Roanoke Times
Parry McCluer senior Katie Claytor has been chosen VHSL Class 1 girls basketball player of the year by a panel of coaches.
Claytor averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game as Parry McCluer finished 26-2 with a loss to eventual state champion Honaker in a Class 1 semifinal.
Claytor was joined on the first team by her sister, Anna, a junior; Auburn senior Allyson Martin and George Wythe senior Hailey Patel.
Auburn senior Hannah Huffman made the second team.
Honaker's Misty Davis Miller was named coach of the year.
VHSL Class 1 girls
First team
Katie Claytor, sr.; Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, sr.; Kylie Vance, Honaker, sr.; Candace Slaw, Rappahannock, jr.; Tori Atkins, Rappahannock County, sr.; Allyson Martin, Auburn, sr.; Anna Claytor, Parry McCluer, jr.; Hailey Patel, George Wythe, sr.
Second team
Azzy Hammons, Eastside, fr.; Mackenzie Sacra, Riverheads, sr.; Joice Small, Mathews, sr.; Macy Chapman, West Point, sr.; Hannah Huffman, Auburn, sr.; Haylee Moore, Twin Valley, jr.; Madison Looney, Grundy, soph.; Kourniya White, Sussex Central, sr.
Player of the year
Katie Claytor, Parry McCluer.
Coach of the year
Misty Davis Miller, Honaker.
