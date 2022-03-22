Parry McCluer's Katie Claytor named player of the year in VHSL Class 1 girls basketball

Parry McCluer senior Katie Claytor has been chosen VHSL Class 1 girls basketball player of the year by a panel of coaches.

Claytor averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game as Parry McCluer finished 26-2 with a loss to eventual state champion Honaker in a Class 1 semifinal.

Claytor was joined on the first team by her sister, Anna, a junior; Auburn senior Allyson Martin and George Wythe senior Hailey Patel.

Auburn senior Hannah Huffman made the second team.

Honaker's Misty Davis Miller was named coach of the year.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123