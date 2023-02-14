The Patrick Henry boys basketball team has had Cave Spring’s number all season, beating the Knights by an average margin of 15 points.

Tuesday night's River Ridge District championship game was closer but with the same outcome.

Freshman guard Leron Lipford fired in a game-high 24 points and Brooks Derey added 18 as Roanoke's PH beat Roanoke County's Cave Spring 71-62 in the River Ridge District championship. Lipford played with a different attitude in today’s game and pointed at the crowd when he scored an and-one in the second quarter.

“When I heard one of [the students from the Cave Spring student section] say, ‘I'm in your head too,’” Lipford said. “So I'm like you must be joking. So I had to shut him up real quick.”

“He’s not a freshman anymore. I tell him he's now a sophomore, he's got 24 games under his belt and I'm not living with his freshman mistakes anymore,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “I'm not saying that he makes a lot, but he's a freshman and you know, there's some growing pains with him, but you'll take that. I mean he was big tonight.”

Cave Spring’s (19-5, 11-3) Dylan Saunders and coach Jacob Gruse each got assessed technical free throws in the second quarter. Esworthy picked Derey to shoot the resulting four free throws.

“Senior leader, I mean, you know he earned it, he didn't just earn it this year. He earned it throughout the years,” Esworthy said.

After making all four, Derey spotted up for a 3-pointer in the left corner and knocked it down, which helped the Patriots (24-2, 14-0 River Ridge District) go on a 7-0 run.

“Yeah, just shooting with confidence. My teammates did a good job getting me open. I was hitting tonight,” Derey said.

“Brooks is one of our seniors. Him and [Sidney Webb] give senior leadership that I haven't had here in a long time,” Esworthy said.

Saunders, who scored 17 points, tried to march his team back into the game after scoring six straight points, cutting the Patriots' lead to 56-50 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

But Lipford's craftiness helped him skate past Cave Spring defenders and glide to the rim. When a Cave Spring defender tried to take away his ability to get to the rim, he pulled up for a silky smooth midrange jumper to extend the Patriots' lead to 56-48 with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter.

“I've just been locked in since the day even started,” Lipford said. “Since I woke up, I've been waiting to play this game. So just going into the game, like I knew I would have a good game.”

Cave Spring forward Stark Jones, who scored 23 points, used his size to earn two separate trips to the free throw line with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Saunders and Jones both made layups to help cut the PH lead to 63-58 with 49.8 seconds left in the game.

Cave Spring decided to intentionally foul Amauriay Calloway on the Patriots' next trip down the court. Calloway missed the free throw, but Yarmah soared in for a putback layup to extend the Patriots' lead to 65-58.

Cave Spring will host Bassett in the Region 3D quarterfinal on Tuesday.

“I thought we played extremely well tonight. We gave great effort. I was really proud of our guys tonight. We fought like a bunch of dogs,” Gruse said. “It's kind of the momentum you want, even though it wasn't a win tonight. Let’s go get some momentum and get this going into the playoffs.”

The Patriots host Harrisonburg in the Sub Region 5D tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.