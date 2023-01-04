Patrick Henry boys basketball team wins OT thriller over Cave Spring

Patrick Henry's boys basketball team has waited a year to avenge the two losses it suffered to River Ridge District rival Cave Spring last season.

Goal achieved.

It took a comeback in the fourth quarter and a four-minute overtime Tuesday night, but the visiting Patriots fought through adversity on the way to a 63-61 victory.

Patrick Henry coach Jack Esworthy said he told his team in the timeout before the start of overtime just to play hard and defend.

“We didn't do anything special. We just had some really good stops,” Esworthy said. “We just had one more possession than they did.”

But in the closing minutes of overtime, senior point guard Sidney Webb scored the game's final four points for the Patriots (9-1).

“I just told him in the locker room that it’s been a long time since I’ve had an alpha dog like you,” Esworthy said.

Webb said his dad gave him a look at the start overtime. That look eased the pressure for Webb and he attacked the rim relentlessly against Cave Spring (8-2).

“My family knows what’s best for me. I listen to them and get the job done,” said Webb, who had 15 points.

Cave Spring’s Dylan Saunders scored the first three points of overtime, but that would be his team’s last points.

“We took the early lead in overtime then missed a couple of shots and [defensive] assignments,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “Give credit to them. They made some tough shots and played tough defense.”

Senior guard Brooks Derey scored 12 points in the Patriots' win.

Derey said his teammates' attitudes didn’t change after trailing at the beginning of overtime.

“[We] never lose confidence. We thought we were going to win no matter what,” Derey said. “We fought to the end.”

Junior forward Abubaki Yarmah led the Patriots with 23 points, including three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

“I saw two of them going in and I just kept shooting,” Yarmah said. "My teammates trust me.”

Yarmah’s shiftiness caused problems for the Knights. Cave Spring tried to slow Yarmah down by having a rotation of four different defenders guarding him.

“They realized I was quick with the ball, so they tried to put a quicker guy on me,” Yarmah said.

“He’s a tough matchup for anybody in the state,” Gruse said. “I think we did a better job with him in the second half, but he really exposed us in the first half.”

Esworthy said Yarmah’s scoring had been up in the last few games because he’s showing more passion.

“I’m proud of Abubaki because, in the first couple of games, he played without a motor,” Esworthy said. “But in the last 4-5 games, he’s really played a physical role and that makes us so much better when he plays hard.”

The Patriots, who are on a seven-game winning streak, will face Christiansburg at 7 p.m. Friday.

“What I like the most is the bull's-eye has been on us the last couple of games and the kids have responded,” Esworthy said. “The bench tells a lot about our team and that bench was into the game. All 12 guys are locked in.”