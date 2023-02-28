It’s tradition for the Patrick Henry boys basketball team to cut down a tiny piece of the net after winning a Region 5D championship.

The problem is the team hasn’t won a Region 5D championship in two seasons. But the Patriots came out on Tuesday looking to change that.

Abu Yarmah scored 25 points to lead host PH past Stone Bridge 75-63 in the Region 5D championship.

“They beat us like two years ago when I was a freshman, the same team,” Yarmah said. “They beat us here in the state semifinal. I’m glad to get them back.

“I was just patient. I let the game come to me. Just trusting in my shot and playing with confidence.”

As Patrick Henry coach Jack Esworthy cut the final piece of the net he screamed, “we need three more baby.”

Esworthy was referring to Patrick Henry needing three more victories to win a state championship.

“I mean 5A basketball, big boy basketball in Virginia to get a Region 5D championship,” Esworthy said. “There’s only four of those given out and we got one of them. So heck of an accomplishment. I’m so proud of these guys.”

The Patriots will host Glen Allen at William Fleming High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“[We have] a great student section,” Esworthy said. “It’s our court, our bed, we sleep. I mean, yeah, it’s nice to play at home.”

PH received a standing ovation from the crowd in the final moments Tuesday.

“It’s amazing. It’s super cool. Our fans are great,” said PH forward Brooks Derey, who scored 12 points. “The students showed out tonight, which is really cool.”

Gabriel Coulthurst, who had 13 points for Stone Bridge (16-12), hit a layup after spinning past a PH defender to tie the game at 20-20 in the second quarter.

PH then went on a 15-0 run to extend its lead to 35-20. Spectacular passes by Leron Lipford and Sidney Webb capped the run. Lipford, who had 20 points, grabbed a contested rebound and whipped a pass down court to Webb, who floated a pass over a Stone Bridge defender’s head to a wide-open Derey for a 3-pointer.

Derey has been scorching hot from 3-point range in his last few games.

“I feel like [having a couple of hot shooting games] builds a lot of confidence,” Derey said. “I get to my spots and try to knock it down. My teammates do a good job of finding me.”

Stone Bridge’s Julian Copeland made a 3-pointer to cut the PH lead to 43-38 in the third quarter, but that would be the closest the Bulldogs would get the rest of the way.

“We thought we had them down a couple of times and they came back,” Esworthy said. “They beat two number one teams on the road and we didn’t want it to be three.”

Lipford, a freshman, used his bulldog mentality to force his way to the lane consistently.

“I’m a dog and I wake up like that every morning,” Lipford said. “Just like this morning, I woke up with the same energy as I did last game and it showed itself in my game today.”

Lipford said the work he put in off the court has paid off in his first season with the Patriots.

“A lot of hard work, sweat, tears, blood and extra hours,” Lipford said. “A lot of stuff people don’t see.”

Senior Sidney Webb, who scored 11 points, was a pest on defense. He hounded the Bulldogs’ guards all game and forced numerous turnovers.

Patrick Henry 75, Stone Bridge 63

Stone Bridge (16-12)

Limcaoco 3. Copeland 6, Duncan 10, Coulthurst 13, Whitehead 10, Johnson 2, Mazor 2, Dyer 5, Marquez 2, Abushaban 10.

Patrick Henry (29-2)

Calloway 4, Lipford 20, Yarmah 25, Derey 12, Beasley 3, Webb 11.

Stone Bridge 15 15 16 17 — 63

Patrick Henry 18 23 17 17 — 75

3-point goals: Stone Bridge 4 (Limcaoco, Copeland, Coulthurst, Dyer), Patrick Henry 9 (Lipford 4, Yarmah, Derey 3, Webb).

Photos: Patrick Henry boys beat Stone Bridge, 75-63, in Region 5D championship