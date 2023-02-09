The Patrick Henry boys basketball team has had a magical season, and it didn’t stop in the River Ridge District semifinal.

Abubaki Yarmah scored 13 points to lead PH past Pulaski County 84-55 on Friday night.

PH (22-2, 13-0 River Ridge District) started the game off on an 8-0 run led by Yarmah, and the Patriots never trailed. The 6-foot-6 Yarmah used his length to shoot over smaller defenders.

Yarmah’s size bothered Pulaski County (6-16, 4-9), so the Cougars trapped him in the second quarter every time he caught the ball. Yarmah responded by assisting on three straight baskets.

“I started scoring and then I started seeing a double team, so I started dishing out to my teammates and my teammates started scoring,” Yarmah said.

“I just try to be unselfish and feed my teammates too as well, not just scoring the ball every time.”

The Patriots went on a 15-0 run to close the third quarter, extending their lead to 54-32. PH’s Leron Lipford, who scored 18 points, took over the third quarter by relentlessly attacking the rim in transition. His aggressive attitude showed every time he stared at a defender.

“Yeah, that’s just me as a person. I’m just aggressive,” Lipford said. “So, I mean, I could try to find any way to get to the line.

“We’ve been bringing the energy all week at practice too. So that brought that energy into my game. Coach always tells me to play comfortable. So, I realized that and I just start playing more comfortable, so I can get in my groove.”

Pulaski County’s Lane Nester, who had 20 points, was a problem for the Patriots. He had help from teammates Kyle O’Neal, who scored 14 points, and Khalib Horton, who added 11 points for the Cougars.

But Patriots guard Amauriay Calloway, who returned from injury about three weeks ago, helped contain Nester in the second half. Calloway’s energy on defense and flashy passes helped energize the Patriots crowd.

Brooks Derey scored 14 points and Tay’marion Stanley added 12 for PH.

The win for PH advanced them to host rival Cave Spring in the River Ridge District final on Tuesday.

“We got a home game Tuesday against a really good team,” PH coach Jacob Esworthy said. “I know they want us bad and it’s for a championship, so should be a heck of a game.”

PH beat Cave Spring both times they played this season, with the last matchup being a 28-point blowout.

“It would fuel me [if we lost to them like that], so I’m sure it’s gonna fuel them,” Esworthy said. “And it really wasn’t that big of a margin. We opened it up at the end of the game and that was one of our better games we played all year. So we know we’re gonna have to be at our best to beat them again and looking forward to it.”