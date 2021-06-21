Patrick Henry boys soccer falls in PKs in state semifinal

The Patriots almost snatched the victory late in second-half stoppage time. Anelka Ngoy’s shot from distance was deflected high in the air and found the head of Ramathan, whose attempt hit the crossbar.

In the 72nd minute, David Ibanzi had his own shot hit the crossbar — this one a rocket from 22 yards away.

The Lancers hit the crossbar in the 69th minute, and the juicy rebound was sent wide.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime despite dominating possession, PH got the equalizer in the 54th minute. Pacific Ibanzi was fouled in the box by Banegas. Erick Kilosho sent the penalty kick off the inside of the right post and in to make it 1-1.

The Lancers broke through just before the halftime whistle. Morrill tried to corral a long shot from outside the box, but he bobbled and dropped it.

Cruz was on the doorstep to capitalize, poking the loose ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

That was one of the few chances for John Lewis in the opening 40 minutes, as the Patriots controlled the tempo and piled up the unfulfilled opportunities. Among them:

Less than 3 minutes in, Harrison Dandridge got a step on his defender down the right channel but sent his shot wide of the near post.