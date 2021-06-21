Patrick Henry boys soccer falls in PKs in state semifinal

In a game marred by a significant injury, the Patrick Henry boys soccer team had two penalty kicks hit the crossbar in the shootout as John Lewis defeated the Patriots 1-1 (4-3) on Monday in the VHSL Class 5 semifinals at Patriot Stadium.
The Lancers will travel to face the winner of First Colonial-Deep Run for Wednesday’s championship game.
A spirited crowd fell silent midway through the third overtime period. John Lewis senior forward Cristian Cruz collapsed after a collision with PH goalkeeper Declan Morrill and stayed down for 20 minutes.
Officials called an ambulance while tending to Cruz, who lay motionless on his back. Cruz was awake when paramedics loaded him onto a stretcher and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Cruz had been sprinting down the right channel to pursue a cross from Orfan Bayat. Morrill came off his line to make the save, and the two players collided.
The game resumed after about a half-hour delay, with players aiming to recapture the intensity that had marked the previous 92 minutes. Neither team scored in the remaining overtime sessions, sending the game to PKs.
Steven Delcid, Leonel Sanchez, Arnold Reyes and Anthony Delcid all made their PKs for the Lancers. Pacific Ibanzi, Leo Masudi, Ahmad Ramathan converted the first three for PH, but Sadock Kilosho and David Ibanzi both hit the crossbar in nearly the identical spot.
The Patriots almost snatched the victory late in second-half stoppage time. Anelka Ngoy’s shot from distance was deflected high in the air and found the head of Ramathan, whose attempt hit the crossbar.
In the 72nd minute, David Ibanzi had his own shot hit the crossbar — this one a rocket from 22 yards away.
The Lancers hit the crossbar in the 69th minute, and the juicy rebound was sent wide.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime despite dominating possession, PH got the equalizer in the 54th minute. Pacific Ibanzi was fouled in the box by Banegas. Erick Kilosho sent the penalty kick off the inside of the right post and in to make it 1-1.
The Lancers broke through just before the halftime whistle. Morrill tried to corral a long shot from outside the box, but he bobbled and dropped it.
Cruz was on the doorstep to capitalize, poking the loose ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
That was one of the few chances for John Lewis in the opening 40 minutes, as the Patriots controlled the tempo and piled up the unfulfilled opportunities. Among them:
Less than 3 minutes in, Harrison Dandridge got a step on his defender down the right channel but sent his shot wide of the near post.
In the 6th minute, Pacific Ibanzi had a shot cleared off the line by a John Lewis defender.
A minute later, a PH goal was disallowed as the offside flag went up.
In the 19th minute, Banegas made a diving save on Dandridge’s hard, low attempt from inside the box.
In the 30th minute, Masudi went for goal on a free kick from 35 yards out. The ball curled beyond Banegas but hit the crossbar.
In the 38th minute, Nifasha Diomede teed up an unmarked David Ibanzi in front of goal, but his blast from 10 yards away was tipped over the bar by Banegas.