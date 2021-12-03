Patrick Henry boys top Albemarle in season opener

“We have five guys who can go for 20 points any game,” Beasley said. “We have shooters, we have scorers, we have drivers, we have facilitators. Anybody can get hot and then we go with the hot hand.”

There were plenty of hot hands, with four different Patriots scoring in double figures. Yarmah had 12 points to go with 13 rebounds. Derey had 10 and Amauriay Calloway added 13.

Esworthy expected the game the game to play out as it did, given his team’s experience.

“We’ve got three guys who’ve played in two straight state semifinals,” citing Beasley, Yarmah and Derey. “That’s a lot of games. Coming into the beginning of the season I think our experience will do us well.”

Albemarle had no returning starters, so coach Greg Maynard was encouraged by his team’s effort.

“We competed,” Maynard said. “I knew it would be tough to stop all the great players they have and all the experience they have, but we competed and I’m proud of that. It’s a long season and we’ll all get better. Hopefully by the end we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”