Patrick Henry boys top Albemarle in season opener

A high school basketball team that scores 25 points in one quarter has the offensive firepower to win a lot of games.
Patrick Henry used a 25-point third quarter to run away from Albemarle 66-55 in their season opener.
Leading 27-22 at halftime, PH waited more than a minute to get the scoring started. Brooks Derey gathered an offensive rebound and fed Abubaki Yarmah for a second-chance bucket. Ford Beasley then scored after his own miss, followed by a scoop from Derey for the first six points of the second half, putting PH up 13. From there, the offense ran in high gear.
PH made four of eight shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter and shot 38.5 percent (10 of 26) from deep in the game. When Beasley sank a trey with 5 seconds to go in the quarter, PH had its largest lead of the game, 52-33.
PH’s advantage from the outside was sizeable, with Albemarle sinking only three 3-pointers.
PH coach Jack Esworthy said the plan was to play stout defense then capitalize when momentum starts going their way.
“Our MO is we play defense for four quarters and when that hot streak comes, we go,” Esworthy said.
Senior Ford Beasley, who led PH (1-0) with 18 points, said the plan was to spread the ball around.
“We have five guys who can go for 20 points any game,” Beasley said. “We have shooters, we have scorers, we have drivers, we have facilitators. Anybody can get hot and then we go with the hot hand.”
There were plenty of hot hands, with four different Patriots scoring in double figures. Yarmah had 12 points to go with 13 rebounds. Derey had 10 and Amauriay Calloway added 13.
Esworthy expected the game the game to play out as it did, given his team’s experience.
“We’ve got three guys who’ve played in two straight state semifinals,” citing Beasley, Yarmah and Derey. “That’s a lot of games. Coming into the beginning of the season I think our experience will do us well.”
Albemarle had no returning starters, so coach Greg Maynard was encouraged by his team’s effort.
“We competed,” Maynard said. “I knew it would be tough to stop all the great players they have and all the experience they have, but we competed and I’m proud of that. It’s a long season and we’ll all get better. Hopefully by the end we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”
Jason Breen led Albemarle (1-1) with 16 points. La’mari Parler added 13. TaeVeon Wilson scored eight and grabbed 13 boards.