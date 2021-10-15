Patrick Henry continues dominant streak by shutting out Cave Spring

Late in the third quarter of Friday’s homecoming game against Cave Spring, the Patrick Henry Patriots held a comfortable lead. But there was still an opportunity to learn.
Penalties were mounting for the Patriots and Cave Spring had a first-and-goal at Patrick Henry’s 1-yard line. Patriot head coach Alan Fiddler called timeout and reminded his players to keep their composure.
They did just that, as they stuffed Cave Spring on first and second down, and then recovered a fumble on a botched snap on third down. That preserved the shutout, and Patrick Henry won the game 35-0.
Patrick Henry (6-1) has outscored its past three opponents by a score of 121-7. Linebacker Troy Brown said one of the main keys for the defense is sticking to assignments regardless of the situation and no matter what happened on the previous play.
“Our biggest thing is discipline, coming back, getting on the ball after the last play,” Brown said. “Huddle or no huddle, we can get back and be disciplined and play every play just the same.”
Cave Spring (2-5) wasn’t able to do much with the ball, totaling less than 100 yards of total offense, but the Knights held their own on defense. Head coach Nick Leftwich said he was proud that his players didn’t give up after getting in an early hole.
“We fought hard. We really did,” Leftwich said. “We didn’t show up in the first quarter, and then the rest of the game we fought and fought and fought. I’m proud of the guys’ fight, we just need to execute better in all three facets of the game.”
The Patriots scored on their first play from scrimmage, as quarterback Joey Beasley hit a wide-open Jahzae Kimbrough for a 49-yard touchdown. They didn’t slow down for the rest of the first quarter, scoring on their next two drives courtesy of a 37-yard scoring pass to Kimbrough and a tough 3-yard rush through heavy traffic for running back Chuck Webb.
Beasley was 15-for-21 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Kimbrough made the most of his three receptions, taking two of them for scores and racking up 103 yards. Webb rushed for 174 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Patrick Henry’s offense cooled off in the second quarter, but the defense continued to stifle the Knights all game. Perhaps Beasley’s best pass of the game came in the third quarter, when he lobbed a perfect 29-yard strike to Tashaun Webb, who was tightly covered.
Patrick Henry travels to Christiansburg next weekend for a showdown with the Blue Demons. Cave Spring returns home to host Salem.
After losing their first game to Brookville, the Patriots have reeled off six wins in a row. Linebacker and running back Isaiah Robinson said he and his teammates are confident as they enter the home stretch of their schedule before the playoffs.
“We’ve got that one loss against Brookville, but we’ve been getting better every game, not taking any plays off,” Robinson said.