Patrick Henry continues dominant streak by shutting out Cave Spring

Late in the third quarter of Friday’s homecoming game against Cave Spring, the Patrick Henry Patriots held a comfortable lead. But there was still an opportunity to learn.

Penalties were mounting for the Patriots and Cave Spring had a first-and-goal at Patrick Henry’s 1-yard line. Patriot head coach Alan Fiddler called timeout and reminded his players to keep their composure.

They did just that, as they stuffed Cave Spring on first and second down, and then recovered a fumble on a botched snap on third down. That preserved the shutout, and Patrick Henry won the game 35-0.

Patrick Henry (6-1) has outscored its past three opponents by a score of 121-7. Linebacker Troy Brown said one of the main keys for the defense is sticking to assignments regardless of the situation and no matter what happened on the previous play.

“Our biggest thing is discipline, coming back, getting on the ball after the last play,” Brown said. “Huddle or no huddle, we can get back and be disciplined and play every play just the same.”

Cave Spring (2-5) wasn’t able to do much with the ball, totaling less than 100 yards of total offense, but the Knights held their own on defense. Head coach Nick Leftwich said he was proud that his players didn’t give up after getting in an early hole.