Patrick Henry dominates rusty Blacksburg team

Patrick Henry and Blacksburg were two very different teams coming into Friday’s game.

Blacksburg hadn’t played in three weeks, had hardly practiced as a result of positive COVID-19 cases on the team, and was trying to shake off the rust. Patrick Henry, on the other hand, was ready to hit the ground running, junior wide receiver Carmelo Taylor said.

“We came out with the mentality to dominate,” Taylor said.

That’s just what happened, as the Patriots jumped ahead early and rolled to a 42-0 victory.

Patrick Henry (4-1) needed just three plays to score on the first drive. After Blacksburg fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Patriots again drove down and scored to go up 14-0 in under four minutes.

The Bruins (0-4) shot themselves in the foot over and over in the first half, fumbling away two kickoffs and committing seven penalties. Patrick Henry took advantage, jumping on top of the visitors 35-0 going into the locker room.