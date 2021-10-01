Patrick Henry dominates rusty Blacksburg team

Patrick Henry and Blacksburg were two very different teams coming into Friday’s game.
Blacksburg hadn’t played in three weeks, had hardly practiced as a result of positive COVID-19 cases on the team, and was trying to shake off the rust. Patrick Henry, on the other hand, was ready to hit the ground running, junior wide receiver Carmelo Taylor said.
“We came out with the mentality to dominate,” Taylor said.
That’s just what happened, as the Patriots jumped ahead early and rolled to a 42-0 victory.
Patrick Henry (4-1) needed just three plays to score on the first drive. After Blacksburg fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Patriots again drove down and scored to go up 14-0 in under four minutes.
The Bruins (0-4) shot themselves in the foot over and over in the first half, fumbling away two kickoffs and committing seven penalties. Patrick Henry took advantage, jumping on top of the visitors 35-0 going into the locker room.
Taylor had a huge game for the Patriots, totaling 126 receiving yards, 49 rushing yards, 40 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He also had perhaps the two biggest highlights of the night, with a leaping catch for a 34-yard gain on second-and-28 and a 64-yard touchdown that he reeled in with his fingertips. He played quarterback for one drive in the second half. He threw one pass — a rocket that went for a 40-yard touchdown.
Taylor’s been playing all over the field so far this season.
“The main goal for my coach is to put me in a lot of positions so no team can make a game plan to try to stop me,” Taylor said.
Quarterback Joey Beasley racked up 185 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Isiah Robinson chipped in 72 rushing yards and a touchdown while Tashaun Webb caught eight passes for 95 yards and a score.
Patrick Henry’s defense was equally as dominant as the offense. Blacksburg managed just 32 total yards compared to Patrick Henry’s 379 total yards. The Patriots were constantly in the Blacksburg backfield, sending Bruins quarterback Parker Epperly scrambling for his life time and again. Epperly completed just one pass for zero yards, and two of the Bruins’ three first downs were as a result of Patrick Henry penalties.
Many of the problems for Blacksburg were self-inflicted, Blacksburg head coach Eddie Sloss said.
“You can’t make mistakes against a good team, and we’re doing it,” Sloss said. “Putting the ball on the ground, just silly things that we shouldn’t be doing, we’re doing.”
Blacksburg committed nine penalties and turned the ball over three times. The Bruins, still in search of their first win, travel to Christiansburg next week.