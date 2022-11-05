Patrick Henry ends long drought, beats Salem 17-7

For the first time in more than 10 seasons, the Patrick Henry Patriots beat the Salem Spartans in football on Friday.

The Patriots' fans stormed the street after the 17-7 victory at home, and the Patrick Henry marching band wasn’t far behind.

The band showed a similar moxie to how Patrick Henry (8-2, 5-1 River Ridge District) played on the field. Patriots coach Alan Fiddler wanted to make a statement and his team did just that on the first play of the game.

“We thought we could get the safety to come down and get Jahzae [Kimbrough] one-on-one and hit him with a deep ball,” Fiddler said.

The Patriots' first touchdown drive took only four plays. Ar’Juan Webb capped the drive with a touchdown run.

With the win, Patrick Henry tied Salem (8-2, 5-1) for the district title.

Salem had not previously lost a game in Virginia all season, with its only prior loss coming to Martinsburg in West Virginia in the opener.

But Salem’s prowess didn’t frighten Webb, who had more than 60 yards rushing and scored the team's two touchdowns.

“We knew it was going to be an intense game,” Webb said. “We have been waiting for it. They have been trolling all week and they have been sleeping on Patrick Henry for too long.”

This was Webb’s first time beating Salem in his three-year PH career.

“It means a lot to win this game to the whole team and to the whole city,” Webb said. “We tried to show them we ain't laying down for nothing, we don’t care who Salem is.”

Salem running back Peyton Lewis had 103 yards on 16 carries. But the team's rushing attack didn’t help the Spartans score after the first quarter.

“We didn’t break any long runs and we didn't put enough long drives together,” Salem coach Donald Holter said. “We got a few holding calls and got behind the chains.”

Patrick Henry’s drive to win never faltered, even when the Patriots were shut out in the second half.

“We thought we could throw it on them. We thought we could run it on them,” Fiddler said. “ We didn't have the ball very much in the second half, but our defense played really well.”

Patrick Henry and Salem will both advance to the VHSL playoffs. Their opponents will be announced this weekend.

“We are excited about playing next week and playing at home,” Fiddler said.

PH will be in the playoffs for the second straight year. Carmelo Taylor has been a big part of that success.

The Penn State commit had a critical defensive pass deflection on fourth down with 3:47 remaining in Friday's game. When the ball was in the air, it looked like Salem was about to chip away at the Patrick Henry lead, but Taylor jumped high like a frog to swat the ball.

“We wanted to show them that we are more physical than they are and that we have more talent than they have,” Taylor said.

Javion Jones ran for 55 yards and one TD on 15 carries for Salem.