Patrick Henry football aiming for another playoff splash

Last fall, the Patrick Henry High School football team won a playoff game for the first time since 1994.

Do the Patriots have the makings of another playoff team this year?

"Definitely," said coach Alan Fiddler, whose team will open the season Aug. 26 against visiting Brookville. "We think we've got a pretty good football team.

"We expect to be a playoff team; we hope to stay healthy and position ourselves to do well when we get there.

"We've got 17 starters back. That's a lot for high school."

Patrick Henry returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense from an 8-4 team that bowed out in the Region 5D semifinals last year.

"We have a lot of options. A lot of different playmakers," Fiddler said. "We have good running backs, a returning quarterback and a lot of talented receivers."

Receiver Carmelo Taylor, who verbally committed to Penn State last week, is among the starters back. The 6-foot, 170-pound Taylor, who is rated the No. 5 high school senior in the commonwealth by ESPN, had 43 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns last year.

"We'll move him around and try to get him the ball in different ways, … make him versatile so that people can't game-plan to stop him" Fiddler said. "But if people want to double him up, we've got some other guys that can make plays."

Junior quarterback Joey Beasley completed 111 of 180 passes for 1,899 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last year.

"[PH should be able to] broaden the offense and do more things because he's an experienced guy now," Fiddler said. "Run a little more complex system and take advantage of what we see and have him get us in the right plays."

Fiddler also intends to give Taylor some playing time at quarterback. When Taylor saw action at that position last year, he ran for 307 yards and nine touchdowns on 47 carries.

"It's a good change-up. It makes teams have to prepare for both guys," Fiddler said.

Running back Chuck Webb, a 5-11, 200-pound junior, rushed for 1,387 yards and 13 TDs on 219 carries last year.

"He's a big, physical kid," Fiddler said. "He has great vision, sees the hole well."

Senior defensive back/receiver Jahzae Kimbrough has received scholarship offers from FCS members VMI and Norfolk State because of his defensive prowess, said Fiddler. But the 6-foot, 190-pound Kimbrough also had 19 catches for 462 yards and six TDs last year.

"He's a bigger, physical kid that has good speed," Fiddler said.

The defense also includes senior middle linebacker Zavion Smith, senior defensive lineman J.P. Prusakowski and junior safety Bodie Kahoun.

The offensive line includes Prusakowski, junior center Thomas Fowler and junior tackle Chris Faulkner. Sophomore tight end Carson Derey is also back.

The receiving corps no longer includes Tashaun Webb, who had 30 catches as a senior last year.

Others lost to graduation include linemen Bryan Presbury, now a freshman on the Ferrum College team, and Sam Hughes, now a freshman on Hampden-Sydney's team.

After winning on the road against second-seeded Massaponax in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs last year, PH lost at third-seeded Mountain View in the Region 5D semifinals.

"Our region is one of the toughest in the state," Fiddler said. "To go up there and win [at Massaponax] was huge for us and the program, especially how young we were."

But Fiddler wants the Patriots to be mentally tougher than last year's young team.

"Trying to build some mental and physical toughness so when we get in the big games we can play well," he said.