Patrick Henry girls fall to Douglas Freeman in Class 5 lacrosse semifinal

Douglas Freeman girls lacrosse coach Christina D’Angelo knew plenty about her team’s opponent prior to Tuesday night’s VHSL Class 5 semifinal.
Too much, if you ask the Patrick Henry Patriots.
D’Angelo, who coaches three Patrick Henry players on her Richmond-based club team, set a game plan and watched her team execute it as Freeman took a 13-8 victory over PH at Patriot Stadium.
The Mavericks advanced to the first state final in program history, while Patrick Henry ended its season at 9-2.
“They definitely knew our strengths,” PH coach Kate Spyhalski said. “She definitely did her research. We didn’t get to see any film ahead of time and our film was all on the NFHS.
“She knew exactly where to pressure and how to pressure. She knew specific defenders and how to get around them. They deserve a million props.”
Freeman could be heard from in the future.
Sophomore midfielder Bridget Wilson scored a game-high six goals as PH had little answer for the talented 10th-grader.
Patrick Henry dominated its Region 5D opponents, largely with James Madison-bound senior Savannah Derey controlling faceoffs.
Tuesday, Freeman senior and Duke recruit Kerry Nease more than held her own in the circle while also scoring four goals.
Nease and Derey are teammates on the Yellow Jackets South club team that D’Angelo owns.
“The draw has been our success all season,” D’Angelo said. “We really were “challenged on the draw. Just that battle in the circle was probably the toughest part, but also our team since we weren’t winning all the draws just coming up with it on the defensive end.”
Derey scored four goals to finish with 207 for her career. Fellow senior Emma Kate Greer also had four, which trailed 3-0 in the first 2½ minutes and never owned the lead.
Back-to-back goals by Nease and Wilson midway midway through the second half put Freeman up 11-7 and left a PH team that was minus injured defenders Kira McGinnis and Madeline Avis in dire straits.
“I thought we definitely had a chance at any point,” Spyhalski said. “I didn’t think there was a point where there was a time when we couldn’t come back.
“At the end of the day, they’re an amazing team. They have some really great girls. They were able to keep possession and win the ball. We tried to get after them, and they were just able to move faster.”
Douglas Freeman 7 6 — 13
Patrick Henry 6 2 — 8
Douglas Freeman goals — Wilson 6, Nease 4, Larkin 2, Moore 1.
Patrick Henry goals — Greer 4, Derey 4.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123